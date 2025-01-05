‘It’s not just Ford. No quality control on anything anymore’: Driver owns 2024 Ford Escape with 12K miles. Why is it already in the shop?

A mechanic slams Ford after a driver brought in their 2024 Ford Escape for a major engine issue. In a viral TikTok, he breaks down why he’s skeptical of the quality of the new vehicle.

In a video with over 107,000 views, TikToker and mechanic @owensgarage says that recent Ford Escape models have been having the same issue—citing special service message 52219 from the manufacturer.

“The coolant over temperature light comes up onto the dash, and the temp gauge completely pegs for about two seconds in heavy driving conditions,” the mechanic explains.

The coolant over temperature light comes on when the engine runs hotter than it should. However, other issues like a blocked radiator, low coolant levels, or other internal issues with the engine can cause the light to come on as well, according to Carparts.com.

Why is the coolant over-temperature light on?

“If the special service message does apply to your vehicle, and it falls within certain build dates, then there’s a potential for there to be metal shavings in your cooling system,” he explains.

He believes that when Ford was “machining” the heads of the engine, the manufacturer did not properly clean the metal shavings out of the engine’s cylinder heads. This can spell trouble for the long-term health and function of the engine.

“This can cause it to throw an over temp code by plugging one of the temp sensors with metal shavings,” he explains.

His proposed solution? Completely removing the head of the engine.

As he takes apart the engine, he explains that it looks like it belongs to a car with 90,000 miles—not 12,000.

The caption reads, “This is ridiculous, I don’t trust these 1.5s.”

Drivers weigh in

In the comments, other Ford owners slam the American car manufacturer for the recent quality of their vehicles.

“We had 40 escapes in our fleet, all of them went into limp mode for a head temp sensor, some of them twice. Sold all of them at 20k miles. Hot garbage cars,” one says.

“As soon as you said Ford, I knew there was a problem,” another writes.

It’s not just Ford Escapes garnering criticism. The Daily Dot previously reported on a TikTok in which a driver claimed he would have to throw away his new Ford Bronco after five years due to poor quality.

However, others say the issue isn’t just Ford—many new cars are presenting with problems early on.

“It’s not just Ford. No quality control on anything anymore,” a commenter writes.

“Epic…This is why i despise all vehicles after 2005, especially GM and Chrysler cause they dont care about the quality control is out the door anymore..” another says.

“American car companies say build faster and cheaper. Doesn’t matter what the problems are,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to @owensgarage via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Ford via email.



