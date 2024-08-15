‘This is why I still drive a 2015 Tacoma’: Driver says cars aren’t built to last anymore. He has to ‘throw’ Ford Bronco away after 5 years

A car owner’s belief that all new cars are not built to last sparked a discussion about the quality of vehicles. He says he thinks he’s going to have to “throw away” his brand-new Ford Bronco after five years.

In a now-viral video, TikToker and car enthusiast Nav Gill (@navsgarage) points out recent Chevy engine lifter failures that have left many vehicle owners to shell out hundreds for repairs. However, he suspects the issue isn’t isolated to one brand or country, saying that all new cars are plagued with defects.

He cites the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as one reason why manufacturers have had to make “complicated” structural changes to their engines. The EPA is responsible for giving vehicles fuel efficiency ratings and ensuring that cars are following strict environmental regulations.

Gill also suspects that consumer demand for flashy tech could be at fault for frequent recalls and part failures.

“These cars are going to break. All of this stuff, in 10 years, is going to fail, and then buying those cars used is going to be pointless,” Gill says.

Cars these days have double the problems

Gill may be right. J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) found that cars purchased within the last few years have double the problems of cars made before 2010.

“All new cars are basically throw-away cars,” he says, noting that complicated tech also makes it hard for mechanics to fix issues when they arise.

“I know I have to throw this truck away after five years,” Gill exclaims, referring to his Ford Bronco. “It’s better to go buy an early 2000s Lexus and rebuild the engine.”

In the comments section, many viewers agree with Gill’s assertion. Several say that they’re purposely hanging onto other car models due to recent issues with newer vehicles.

“I love my 04 Mazda 3, and I’d rather fix it than buy a newer car,” one person wrote.

“That’s why I bought the last of the 5th Gen 4runners. It’s a 15-year-old design, and I’m fine with it,” another said.

“And this is why I still drive a 2015 Tacoma, lol. The only tech in that truck is a backup camera,” a third added.

While Gill called out Toyota for quality issues in his video, others claim that the Japanese manufacturer is the most reliable on the market.

“Just buy Toyota. Even in the rare chance there is a defect, it gets addressed. 300k and my Tacoma still strong,” one viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gill via email for further comment. We also reached out to Ford.

