Woman asks what the ‘craziest FBI’ move girlfriends have ever done to catch a cheating boyfriend. The responses don’t disappoint

A woman asks other (former) girlfriends about the “craziest” thing they’ve ever done to catch a cheating boyfriend. You better believe her TikTok following didn’t disappoint.

Avery Anna (@avery.anna.music) is a singer-songwriter signed to Warner Music Nashville. She treats her TikTok page like a “digital rage room” where she discusses extremely personal topics around life, trauma, and relationships.

Anna posted a clip that shows her lip syncing to one of her songs called “Mr. Predictable,” which seems to be about a man who lives up to relatively low expectations.

What’s the ‘craziest FBI’ move girlfriends have done?

In the on-screen text, Anna writes, “I’m bored. What’s the craziest FBI girlfriend thing you’ve done? Not talking about checking his location. I mean bat shiz crazy.”

The video has amassed 1.3 million views. In the comments, viewers offered plenty of examples—some more light hearted than others.

One viewer joked, “Craziest thing I did was probably stay!”

Other viewers offered what appear to be real life stories. “Got hired at the same club he cheats on me at,” wrote one viewer.

“Downloaded Life 360 on his phone. Turned off notifications. And changed the cover photo of it to the weather app,” wrote a second.

“Well, he was in Texas and I had a gut feeling he was cheating,” wrote a third viewer. “I looked at my Snap map, saw a girl was at the same hotel, asked her to go to his room. She FaceTimed me, knocked, and he had a girl in there.”

Another person said, “Found out who he was cheating with and then started an innocent game of Hangman. And made him guess her name.”

Should you try to catch a partner cheating?

Of course, any relationship decision is going to be deeply personal. However, resorting to underhanded means in order to determine if your partner is cheating might not be the best idea. At least, when it comes to your mental health.

According to this article in EverydayHealth, you might want to simply focus on yourself. The writer talked to a licensed marriage therapist who recommends developing a self-care plan, engaging your support system, and confronting your partner directly about your suspicions.

The article recommends talking to a therapist and waiting until you fully calm down before making any rash decisions. Once you’ve determined why your partner stepped outside the relationship, you can decide whether or not you want to continue the relationship or need to end it. Either way, you’ll still need to prioritize self-care in the aftermath.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

