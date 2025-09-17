Fans throw a funeral outside of the Louvre after the museum retires the Nintendo 3DS as its official guide

After over a decade, French art museum the Louvre has retired its Nintendo 3DS audio guides. Museum-goers grieve the end of the nostalgic partnership.

Why is the Louvre retiring its Nintendo 3DS guides?

Starting in 2012, Louvre guests could rent a 3DS handheld gaming device that was preloaded with tour material. The device had geolocation, which could pinpoint where guests were in the museum.

3DS owners who couldn’t make it to France could still download the Louvre app, which would allow them to virtually wander the museum, according to Vice.

In a statement from The Louvre, the 3DS audio guides officially retired on Sept. 1.

There will be a brief transition period until Oct. 21, when no guides will be available at the museum. The Louvre has not announced what will replace the 3DS guides.

How did museum-goers react to the news?

Fans of the 3DS audio guide grieve the loss of the handheld device. One group of users even stages a funeral in the plaza outside the museum.

“Officially paid my respects and said goodbye to the Nintendo 3DS audio guide at the Louvre Museum in Paris,” the X post reads. A group of fans stands around a 3DS surrounded by candles and flowers on a stone cube. They bow their heads in respect with their arms folded.

In the comments, other fans lament the change to the audio guide offering at The Louvre.

“We are losing whimsy to time,” one says.

“They got rid of it??? That was my favorite part of the Louvre :(,” another writes.

“I randomly found this out the other day on their website, and it legit made me so sad. As a young teen, I visited and rented the Nintendo, and it was truly a magical experience, the best museum companion ever. This is so sad,” a third adds.

However, others say they aren’t surprised by the change.

“Did not expect it getting two extra years after reaching the decade mark ngl,” a commenter writes.

“Now they need to make a new one for Switch 2,” another suggests.

