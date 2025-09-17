“They need to be stopped”: Resellers overrun Disney outlets, crowding out kids and livestreaming their massive hauls

Disney fans are begging the company to do something about the online resellers ruining the Disney Character Warehouse. One TikToker recently made a video exposing what it’s like in one of these outlet stores today, showing scores of resellers with massive hauls on live in the middle of the shop.

The Walt Disney Company would be within its rights to curb this practice, but has so far done nothing.

Fans say the Disney Character Warehouse is no longer family-friendly in 2025

The Disney Character Warehouse is an outlet store that sells discounted surplus Disney World merchandise. It has just three locations, all in Florida, and used to be a fun stop for families looking to get cheaper souvenirs for their Disney vacations.

Today, the warehouses appear overwhelmed with TikTok and Instagram resellers who film themselves live, grabbing piles of merch to peddle to their viewers. They crowd out regular shoppers as they do this in the store aisles, with hardly a bright-eyed child in sight.

At least, that’s what you can see in a recent video by travel vlogger @ashleytravels715.

Resellers livestream massive hauls in the middle of the store

“I made it in the Disney store, and it’s much worse than I thought,” she said as she filmed the resellers around her. “All these people are on live, and their wagons are overflowing.”

“They’re having live sales shows in the middle of the effing store.”

This does appear to be an accurate description. Buyers had piled their shopping wagons high with merchandise and held selfie sticks over the haul.

“What happened to families coming here, buying one or two things, getting some ears for their kids?” the TikToker asked. “No, it’s turned into a sales event. This shouldn’t be allowed.”

“Disney needs to put an end to this.”

Under U.S. law, anyone who legally purchases a product has a right to resell it as used under most circumstances. However, nothing is stopping Disney from implementing store policies against mass purchases or filming inside the warehouse.

Critics warn the crowds could pose safety risks

Commenters on Ashley’s video overwhelmingly agreed that someone needs to end this reseller havoc. Some even expressed concern that the crowding they create could cause a safety issue.

“Disney needs to put a stop to this immediately because it’s going to create a safety hazard if there’s an emergency,” said @sparklec. “No live streaming, no external shopping wagons in the store. APs revoked if they do this behavior in the parks.”

“They should not be allowed to even bring wagons into that store, it’s ridiculous,” wrote @kristen_magic.in.the.sun. “People use that store as their entire salary by re-selling or personal shopping.”

After the video made its way to r/TikTokCringe, Redditors lamented the entire trend of reselling popular items online via social media. Many pointed out how these people are taking joy away from kids by targeting Disney merch and Pokémon cards.

“It’s genuinely frustrating,” vented u/psionoblast. “I’ve witnessed this first hand at Disneyworld. At the expo for the marathon weekend this year, there were people just grabbing all the running merch they could. The limit was 2 per size per person. So people would grab 2 of all the most popular sizes.”

“It’s completely killing Pokémon, you can’t get ANY cards at all in my rural area because everything is sent to bigger areas where the scalpers are,” complained u/amandajjohnson1313.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ashleytravels715 for comment via TikTok.

