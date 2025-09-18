“Am I disgusting?”: Trader Joe’s cashier quietly shamed customer into washing her reusable bags

Reusable grocery bags may be saving the planet, but they’re not doing your health any favors if you don’t wash them. A Sept. 6, 2026, TikTok from creator Kaylen (@kaylenhailey) has started a hygiene conversation after she admitted it never occurred to her to clean the bags.

Featured Video

“Am I disgusting? It’s never once crossed my mind to wash a grocery bag… is everybody washing them except for me?” she asked.

Grocery store cashiers and commenters quickly chimed in with warnings about the bacteria and mess they’ve seen inside customers’ totes, leaving many questioning how clean their own “eco-friendly” bags really are.

Advertisement

Kaylen’s video has over 526,000 views on TikTok. One user pointed out, “If you wash your hands with soap, you should wash your bags with soap! There’s so much bacteria from chicken, raw meats, produce, the boxes from the warehouse, etc.”

“Yes wash them!!!! I used to work at Trader Joe’s and I’ve seen gross stuff in the bags. She was definitely hinting for you to wash it but trying to be nice! 💀”

Why reusable bags might be dirtier than you think

Kaylen said, “Okay so I just went to Trader Joe’s, and now I’m very confused.” She went on to explain that when she handed her reusable bags over to the cashier, the Trader Joe’s employee commented, “Oh, these are just the best bags.” Kaylen said after she agreed, the cashier suggested, “yeah, and they wash so well too.”

Advertisement

“Sorry what?” Kaylen demanded. She asked TikTok, “Are we washing grocery bags now? Am I disgusting? It’s never once crossed my mind to wash a grocery bag. Are you guys washing them? Is everybody washing them except for me?”

People on the thread revealed their reusable bag hygiene routines, and made some good points about why you might want to keep your grocery bags clean. Some commenters thought Kaylen’s cashier was sending her a message by tactfully mentioning the bags “wash so well.” She assured commenters that her bags are not dirty.

“Was yours filthy? That was probably shade 😂.”

Advertisement

“As a former cashier. Some peoples bags reeked, were sticky and over disgusting. Wash or wipe them at least pls.”

“I’ve never washed mine… but in my defense… they’re all brand new. I forget them at home and have to buy new ones everytime 😅.”

Advertisement

“The canvas cloth one? Yea ill wash if needed. The rectangular one, nah lol.”

“So disposable bags were meant to be disposed of, like disposable straws or spoons. But reusable bags need to be washed every once in a while… you know… like reusable straws or spoons lol.”

Advertisement

How to wash reusable grocery bags

Here are a few tips for keeping your reusable grocery bags fresh and clean.

Throw the cloth ones in with the laundry. Check the care instructions, but cold water wash and air dry is usually a safe bet.

Advertisement

If your bags are made from recycled plastic or stiff hard materials, wash them with soap and water, or use a disinfecting wipe.

Make sure bags are completely dry before you store them. This will prevent bacteria growth and mildew.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.