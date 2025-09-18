Disney-owned ABC has paused Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show after he made a comment about Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 15. Now, fans are boycotting Disney+ and Hulu following the decision.

Why did ABC suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s show?

ABC announces that it will “indefinitely” suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the Federal Communications Commission questioned the host’s comments on the Kirk assassination, per USA Today.

On the Monday episode, Kimmel says, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He refers to news coverage speculating on the political leanings of Tyler Robinson, who was charged with the aggravated murder of Kirk.

Kimmel also calls out President Donald Trump for using the assassination to further divide Americans, instead of taking the opportunity to call for an end to political violence.

“With all these terrible things happening, you would think that our president would at least make an attempt to bring us together, but he didn’t,” Kimmel says.

Kimmel’s time slot on Friday, Sept. 19, is rumored to be replaced with a special about Kirk.

Why are fans protesting Hulu and Disney+?

Fans of Kimmel say they plan to boycott other platforms owned by Walt Disney, such as Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, until Kimmel’s show is reinstated.

One X user posts a screenshot of his canceled Hulu subscription, writing, “For Kimmel.” Others followed suit, showing their canceled Disney-owned subscriptions.

“I’ll miss Jimmy Kimmel. HULU? Not so much,” another writes.

“I was just about to re-up on my #Hulu subscription to catch up on The Bear.. a show I dig and even submitted to work on.. but forget it now… Absolutely NOT,” a third posts.

“Supporting fascism is bad for your profits & brand. Not on my [expletive] watch!!” a fourth remarks.

Others comment on the posts, saying they plan to cancel their accounts as well.

