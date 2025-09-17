“I betrayed my spouse, coworkers, friends, family”: Ex-Try Guy Ned Fulmer launches podcast years after “wife guy” cheating scandal

Exactly three years since the internet exposed Ned Fulmer for cheating on his wife with a co-worker, the former Try Guy is launching the “Rock Bottom” podcast to tell his side of the story.

The first episode features his wife, Ariel, who shared her perspective on discovering the affair for the first time.

Why is Ned Fulmer launching a podcast?

In an interview with PEOPLE, Fulmer says he is finally ready to create again after taking a years-long break from social media. In his new podcast, he plans to interview cancelled social media personalities and others about hitting their “rock bottom.”

The first episode, which went live on Sept. 17, features Fulmer’s wife, Ariel. The pair discussed Fulmer’s viral cheating scandal and their private journey following the affair.

“The conversation was so brutal at times that we wanted to get up and walk out of the room,” Fulmer tells PEOPLE. “It’s a really hard thing to have that conversation in such a way where you know people are watching it. But once we watched the full episode, it was something we were really proud of.”

However, a report by TMZ that broke the night before the episode’s launch suggested that the couple was planning to announce their separation during the episode.

“We’re told they will have an open discussion about where they stand in their relationship on his newly announced podcast,” the report read. Following the TMZ report, PEOPLE writes that a spokesperson for Fulmer confirmed the separation.

The first podcast begins with a shot of Fulmer looking stricken, giving an apology straight to the camera.

“I know I represented myself as a kind of ‘wife guy’ who talked about his relationship and put that out there for public consumption, and you, as a viewer, I know that I broke your trust,” he says.

“I did that, and I can’t change the past,” he continues.

After the apology, the podcast goes straight into an hour-long conversation with Ariel.

Fans were surprised to see Ned pop up on their feeds

Fans and critics on X reacted to the news of the podcast and the couple’s separation with confusion as to why the former BuzzFeed YouTuber is choosing this moment to try to relaunch his career.

“Not now, sweetie, mommy is reading the comment section of Ned Fulmer’s Instagram post,” one jokes, pointing to the criticism Fulmer received after returning to social platforms—where many were surprised to see they were still following him.

“Everybody in that comment section realised at the same time that they (we bc it was on my page as well) were still following Ned Fulmer,” shared another.

“Got a jump scare opening instagram just now. Ned Fulmer has a podcast coming out & he’s the last person who needs one. Cheaters never deserve forgiveness I said what I said,” another says.

didn’t realize I was still following ned fulmer on insta pic.twitter.com/FfDa34RB6Q — connor ✨ (@sinistercherubs) September 16, 2025

Some fans can’t move past the scandal

While plenty were joking about Ned’s attempt at a comeback, others urged viewers not to sweep his past affair under the rug.

Ned fulmer coming back on the internet with a podcast….. I don’t need to see cheaters try and redeem themselves pic.twitter.com/b42j8v1Atw — Natalia (@bruceeamobi) September 17, 2025

“Ned Fulmer coming back with a podcast was the last thing we needed rn,” another remarks.

“Actually, while Ned Fulmer is trying this comeback bs, a reminder that his cheating on his wife was never the full story, and (all respect to Ariel) not actually the part of it that was a problem. He, as a ceo and the closest thing they had to hr, had an affair with his employee,” a user posts.

wdym ned fulmer is doing a comeback pic.twitter.com/Fpt1XfFup5 — casey (@sillygirlism) September 16, 2025

“Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys attempting a comeback after he cheated on his wife with a subordinate is insane,” another writes.

ned fulmer came back with a podcast….and the first episode is with his wife….that he cheated on with a coworker…. pic.twitter.com/uQvghIdzRT — zazalord3000 (@rootbeerfartt) September 17, 2025

Meanwhile, current Try Guy Keith Habersberger seems to have alluded to the news by posting a clip of “Just Don’t Look” from The Simpsons to his TikTok account.

