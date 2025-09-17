“That’s so masculine”: Woman asks for Guinness at a pub. Her date’s horrified reaction makes her block him on everything

Some dude fumbled a first date with popular TikToker Millie Stennett this summer by refusing to buy her a pint of Guinness at a pub. According to one very silly little man, this widely beloved beer was too “masculine” for a woman to drink, and now he’s alone while Stennett gets millions of views with the story.

Featured Video

The viral video has folks saying again that the “male loneliness epidemic” is self-imposed.

When a man genders a beer

Millie Stennett (@millicentstennett) has earned herself over 1.1 million TikTok followers with her equestrian videos during her time on the platform. This is a rather expensive hobby, so she already had money, and it would be hard to claim that she’s not conventionally attractive.

Advertisement

You’d think any man lucky enough to score a date with her would try not to fumble within the first five minutes, but according to Stennett, that’s what happened.

“We went to a beer garden. I met him there,” she said. “We walk in, and I’m like ‘hey,’ he’s like ‘hey, let me get you a drink.’”

“I was like, ‘I’ll have a pint of Guinness, please.’ He looked at me and said, ‘a pint of what?’”

Advertisement

Stennett repeated her request and then mimed the man’s reaction, wide eyes staring with horror and disgust. He then outright refused to buy her the pint, which she shrugged off, saying she would buy it herself. But the money wasn’t the issue.

“I cannot believe I’ve invited a bird to the pub and she’s ordered a pint of Guinness,” he said. “That is so masculine of you.”

Ordering a beer? At a pub? Somebody call the gender police.

Stennett couldn’t believe what she’d heard.

Advertisement

“God forbid a girl likes a pint,” she told her audience. “I didn’t realize it was that much of a problem.”

She ordered the Guinness anyway and “split the G just to make a point.” For those who don’t know, this is an Irish term for drinking a Guinness in a way that lets others know you’re highly practiced at the act.

“And then I left,” she concluded. “And I’m probably gonna block him on everything, because what do you mean? What?”

“Clearly the men are not lonely enough”

Stennett’s followers were 100 percent behind her on ditching and blocking this man. Dealing with the perils of fragile masculinity, even as a bystander, is exhausting.

Advertisement

Some commenters were floored that he didn’t drop to one knee at hearing her order.

“Do this in Ireland and you’ll have multiple marriage proposals,” said @tonymcp_.

This kind of thing is exactly why some women roll their eyes at hearing men complain about how lonely they are.

Advertisement

“‘Male loneliness epidemic’ by the way, NOOOO idea why,” joked @taramayyy69.

“Clearly the men are not lonely enough,” wrote @soph.ahh.

Advertisement

Over on the Reddit forum r/TikTokCringe, women told stories about the lengths men go to in order to cradle their fragile sense of masculinity.

“A friend and I were talking at a bar, and a guy next to us started to get into the conversation,” said u/Simonic. “My friend offered to buy us all a round, and the guy refused it. His reasoning was that ‘it is gay for guys to buy other guys drinks.’”

Comment

byu/Indieriots from discussion

inTikTokCringe

“I have had men get insecure watching me drink beer and whiskey while they drink frilly cocktails or sugary liqueur,” reported u/Icy-Independence-352. “But who the f*ck cares? Seeing them drink those things wasn’t a turn off, but them being whiny, insecure b*tches dried me worse than the Sahara.”

Advertisement

Get it together already, guys.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.