‘My hands are shaking’: Woman claims she’s experiencing ‘eclipse sickness.’ Here’s what that is

On Monday, a solar eclipse was visible across the United States. This spurred a major reaction across the country, with businesses running promotions around the eclipse and eager salespeople trying to make a quick buck by selling the highly in-demand eclipse glasses.

The eclipse also spawned a variety of conspiracy theories. When cities implemented guidelines to control traffic, some conspiracy theorists questioned whether this was an attempt to institute a larger form of travel control—a reaction that spawned a variety of responses from Biden supporters.

However, immediately following the eclipse, there was another response that began to make waves on the internet: eclipse sickness.

While this may sound like another conspiracy theory, TikTokers like user Sabrina (@sabrinamariaaax) say that they’re currently dealing with minor symptoms that they link back to the eclipse.

“Apparently, there’s this thing that can happen with the eclipse where you start to feel ‘eclipse sickness,’” explains Sabrina in a video with over 2.7 million views. “No joke, I feel like that is what I’m experiencing right now.”

Sabrina goes on to list her symptoms which, while minor, have surprised her.

“I went outside to watch it, and then when I came back in—after a few minutes, my hands are f***ing shaking for no reason. I feel nauseous and, like, heavy for some reason.”

Sabrina is not alone. Many internet users claim to have experienced something similar, with symptoms ranging from exhaustion to headaches and irregular periods.

“I had a headache immediately after and then took a nap,” wrote a user in her comments section.

“Headache, nausea during and after for about an hour and diarrhea all day before it happened. Have also had very real vivid crazy dreams for the last week!” added another.

“Woww. Yes. I felt soo off. The shift was very much felt. Did not feel real, felt something like being in a dream state almost. And off balance,” stated a third.

So is eclipse sickness real? While internet users may be experiencing similar symptoms, doctors say there’s just not enough evidence to link this phenomenon with anything currently understood by the medical community.

“True illness from experiencing the eclipse is unlikely,” says Nicholas E. Kman, MD told Women’s Health. “It’s possible that the body might be affected by travel, anticipation, or adrenaline from the experience, but true illness is probably unrelated.”

Other doctors concurred with Kman’s claim, with some noting that superstition, anxiety, and other environmental factors may play a role in why certain people reacted to the eclipse in this manner.

Some users simply made jokes in Sabrina’s comments section.

“I feel sick but it’s probably the 5 mimosas I had during the eclipse,” shared a commenter.

“I’ve had eclipse sickness for 29 years,” wrote second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sabrina via TikTok direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.