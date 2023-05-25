‘No tip in this florida heat…sheesh’: DoorDasher takes no-tipper’s salad order on a ‘hot trip’

In a viral TikTok, a DoorDasher revealed that if customers don’t tip, he takes their order on a “hot trip.”

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @dash_mastersfl. In the eight-second clip, he showed that the temperature in his car was a scorching 96 degrees. Then, he shifted his camera to show the Just Salad bag resting on his passenger seat next to an open window.

The TikToker explained why he turned his car into a toaster in a text overlay. “No tip=hot trip,” he wrote.

“No tip in this florida heat…sheesh,” he added in the video’s caption.

The video accumulated over 8,000 views as of May 25 and sparked outrage among viewers.

“Guess who’s getting one star when it gets to me? And I’m going to get my refund too,” one viewer wrote.

“Damn you blaming them when you’re the one that accepted the order is crazy,” a second commented.

“Don’t take the order then,” a third agreed.

In addition, others said the creator should be complaining to DoorDash instead of asking for tips.

“Go beg the company u work for for living wage,” one person remarked.

“How about you use your energy getting the company you work for to pay you fairly and consider you an actual employee??” a second asked.

“You putting yourself through that heat too the whole ride just to spite doesn’t seem smart. Maybe get mad at the company profits > fair pay,” a third stated.

However, @dash_mastersfl joins the list of other DoorDash drivers who get revenge on customers who tip poorly or don’t tip at all. One DoorDash driver did the opposite of @dash_mastersfl—tossing a Wendy’s order on the car floor and cranking up the AC, deliberately making the order cold. Another driver ate a customer’s Arby’s order after being tipped $1.

The Daily Dot contacted @dash_mastersfl via TikTok comment and DoorDash via press email for more information.