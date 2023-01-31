‘Just don’t pick it up’: DoorDash driver shows how he gets revenge on no-tip Wendy’s order

A DoorDash driver has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how he gets revenge on a customer who left no tip prior to the delivery of their Wendy’s order.

TikTok is full of DoorDash drivers who post about their work experiences delivering food for users of the popular application, and many of these posts center on the issue of pay. There are a number of DoorDash drivers who have either maligned the company itself for not giving high enough standard payouts for deliveries, but others simply blast customers who don’t tip.

TikTok user Cetin Demiral (@cetind) is of the latter. Instead of going on a viral rant, he demonstrates how he gets back at customers who don’t tip their drivers—by using his car’s A/C system.

In the clip, Cetin can be seen grabbing a bag of Wendy’s takeout and placing it on the floor of the front passenger’s seat. He then sets the air conditioner to concentrate all of its air downward, before blasting the fan and setting the temperature as cold as possible. Presumably, this will render the customer’s meal cold upon arrival—an act of vengeance for a lack of gratuity.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cetin via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email for further information.

His post sparked a litany of responses from different users on the platform. Some criticized him for not doing his job properly despite the fact that he didn’t receive a tip.

“Why even dash if you can’t do your job,” one user wrote.

Another penned, “It’s So odd how this new generation thinks tipping comes before the service.”

Others claimed it was odd for DoorDash drivers to penalize customers because the company itself pays them an unfair wage. “How is it always the customers fault that an employer can’t pay their employees enough?” one user asked.

When one commenter suggested that Cetin “just don’t pick it up,” the TikToker replied, “accept rate bro,” noting that a driver’s accept rate can impact their rating and income on the platform.

However, there are conflicting reports on this. As an author on Ridester wrote, “Drivers are not penalized for having a low DoorDash acceptance rate, but they will miss out on extra income. A driver will not get fewer requests if they have a low acceptance rate. Not completing the orders you accept is the only way to be in danger of account deactivation.”

Some anecdotal reports contradict this, though. One Redditor and DoorDash driver stated, “Doordash indeed does punish you for declining orders. I’ve looked into this, and they state publicly that acceptance rate does not affect you unless you are above 70, and you won’t be punished for it. I was paused 4 times in 2 hours with no given orders.”

The Reddit user then shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation with a DoorDash service representative who wrote, “Yes, declining orders negatively affect your acceptance ratings and it also affects your account in getting orders.”