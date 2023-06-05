‘I’m not a servant LMFAO’: DoorDash driver says customer asked them to drop off order at the pool

As a DoorDash customer, one can leave directions for Dashers to help them better locate where they’re staying. For example, if a house is located on an easy-to-miss street, a customer can note that detail in the instructions to assist in the delivery process.

That said, there are limits to these directions, as TikTok user Mia (@tamiaimpact) recently noted.

In a slideshow, Mia shares a series of text messages they received from a customer. The customer had ordered a salad from a MOD Fresh location in Arizona. However, rather than deliver it to the door as originally directed, the customer wanted Mia to hand it to him personally while he lounged at a pool.

“IM AT THE F*CKING POOL A**HOLE,” the customer wrote to Mia in a text.

“my job is to deliver it to the person’s door?” Mia responded. “i’m not a servant LMFAO.”

“All this yelling over a salad,” the TikToker wrote in the text overlaying the image. In the caption, they added, “The instructions YOU set.. said to leave at ur door not the d*mn pool.”

For their work, Mia was paid $8 by DoorDash and did not receive a tip from the customer.

“idk why bro went to chill at the pool knowing i was literally centimeters away from his door,” wrote Mia in a comment.

DoorDash drivers have noted bizarre customer instructions in the past. For example, in August 2022, a user on TikTok said that a customer requested he ring the doorbell “a million times.” In response, the TikToker tried his best to fulfill the request, ringing the doorbell over and over again.

In some cases, instructions from customers can appear to be added maliciously. In one case, a Dasher received instructions after he had already confirmed the delivery. This resulted in the Dasher receiving a contract violation.

In another case, a Dasher claims that a customer lied about their address so they could be within a store’s delivery radius, then messaged the Dasher with an address several miles away in order to get them to deliver out of their normal area. The Dasher responded by delivering the item to the first, inaccurate address.

Under Mia’s video, users offered their own thoughts on the Dasher’s situation and response.

“Oh my god why do people act like this,” wrote a user. “he can walk his a** from the pool to the door.”

“‘i’m at the pool’ well who told you to go there,” joked another.

“The way i would’ve kept the food and not care if i lost my door dash delivery feature,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and Mia via Instagram direct message.