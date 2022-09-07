‘You ask and you shall receive’: DoorDash driver gets revenge on customer who had absurd request

In August, a DoorDash driver received a peculiar request. After accepting an order from a person named Andrew, TikTok user Zhu (@themillennialmillionaire) noticed that the door instructions included a statement reading, “Ring door bell a million times.”

“You ask and you shall receive,” wrote Zhu in the text overlaying his now-viral video. The TikTok currently has over 184,000 views.

The video concludes with Zhu ringing the bell over and over and over again.

In comments, users supported this act of malicious compliance.

“*they answer* ‘hold on, I’m not done yet,’” joked a commenter.

“Legend says he’s still ringing it,” added another.

“IMAGINE IF YOU GOT THE WRONG HOUSE,” stated a third.

Others shared their theory as to why Andrew would leave such an odd instruction.

“100% a neighbor playing a prank and order that food and said that on purpose,” claimed a user.

“I’ve requested this before. Also banging on the door bc my husband is a deep sleeper,” offered a second.

“Dude or dude-ette probably hungry and streaming/gaming,” suggested a further TikToker.

Additional users shared their own bizarre instruction stories.

“At least you listen. I tried to get a pizza delivery driver to meow at me,” alleged a user.

“I order my friend food and tell the driver to ask the most random of questions as a joke,” explained another. “sometimes they pull throught sometimes they don’t.”

We’ve reached out to Zhu via TikTok comment.