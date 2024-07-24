‘Lesson learned…’: Woman goes to Wingstop herself after waiting over an hour for her DoorDash order. She runs into her delivery driver

A disappointed DoorDash customer is urging the company to “do a little bit better” after she waited over an hour for her Wingstop order to arrive. She ended up going to the restaurant, where she ran into the delivery driver. A confrontation ensued.

In a viral video, TikToker Ashlee Cooper (@ashleesellstexas) explains that she “placed an order at 6pm for food to be delivered at 8pm.” She says she placed the order through the Wingstop website and got a confirmation it received her order.

Wingstop informed her that DoorDash—an online food delivery app—would deliver her food.

“I got a text message at 7:35 that my dasher was waiting at the restaurant and waiting for my food. I checked it again at about 8:15 ’cause we still hadn’t received our food,” she explains.

She stresses that she tries to give the restaurant “grace, cause you don’t you don’t know what’s going on at that moment.” Yet, another 15 minutes went by. And by 8:38pm, she says she decided to call Wingstop.

“I talked to a gentleman, who was very very sweet. He goes, ‘Ma’am, your food has been sitting here for 30 minutes. And there is not a dasher waiting for your food,’” she recalls.

She says she decided to take matters into her own hands and pick up her food herself. As she pulled into the Wingstop parking lot, she says she saw a car also parking. And she says she suspected it was her delivery driver.

“As I’m walking into Wingstop, I get a text message that your dasher has picked up your food at 8:49pm. I said, ‘Yeah, I can see her, so I go up to her,” she says.

She says she confronted the woman she thinks is her DoorDash driver.

“I said, ‘Are you so and so?’ … And she said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘That’s me. I’ve been waiting for it. The app said you were sitting here waiting for my food, which you clearly weren’t,’” she recalls.

Cooper says the driver stressed to her that she just got the order information.

Cooper says she found that hard to believe. “’That’s funny because your name matches the name that said at 7:35 that you were sitting and waiting for my food,’” she says. She says she then asked the DoorDash driver if she could “just have my food.” But the woman told her, according to Cooper, “’No I have to deliver it to you.’”

Her response frustrated Cooper. “’Ma’am, you wanna follow me to my house to hand it to me in my driveway?’” she questions. The DoorDash driver said she would ask DoorDash support for help on the matter, according to Cooper.

The resolution

Cooper says she suggested the driver take a photo of her driver’s license to verify the “delivery,” and that worked.

When she got home with her food, Cooper says she reached out to DoorDash to have her 20% tip she provided the driver refunded.

“I just tipped this girl 20%, and she handed me my food in the parking lot of the restaurant. So DoorDash tells me that I have to get a refund from my dasher,” she argues.

Viewers can resonate

The viral video has 12,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers related to Ashlee’s frustration with DoorDash’s response.

“I had this same damn issue when I ordered in the Wingstop app,” one viewer shared. They added that they “had to call the store and they gave me grief about a refund but eventually they did give me my money back.”

“I refuse to use [DoorDash]. They don’t even bother to try and find my apartment and just leave outside in random spots outside. All they have to do is walk around the building. It’s a 1st floor outside door,” another commented.

Another viewer shared, “It’s because some drivers scam the system… they use bots or have people holding multiple phones, they accept all the orders and wait for someone they work with to show up and then they hand off the food.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashlee Cooper and DoorDash via email for comment.

