‘Why do I have to tell you?’: Retail worker shares why you shouldn’t give notice when calling out

Taking time off of work can be difficult, but one TikToker has some advice that may be helpful to those learning to navigate the working world.

In a video that has drawn over 664,000 views, TikTok user Azeez Gafari (@azeezgafariiii) warned against giving too much detail about why one might have to call out of work.

“The number one thing that I’ve learned from working retail after seven years is that if you’re going to call out from work, just call out,” he says in the video. “If you have a discussion with your manager about a future date that you want to request time off for, and they deny that request, you put a target on your back.”

Gafari then elaborates on this point, saying, “If you end up calling out for that day, they’re going to know it’s because of what you’ve got going on.” In contrast, he says that if workers just call out without prior notice, their managers “don’t know what’s going on” and will likely assume they’re sick or have an emergency.

“Especially if you work in an environment where your managers are needy and they always like to throw the short-staff thing around, just call out,” he concludes. “Don’t have no discussions; don’t put nothing in; just call out.”

In the comments section, some viewers shared that they’ve already been implementing this practice.

“I don’t even give reasons when I call out,” one commenter wrote. “I’m not feeling well period.”

“Just say, ‘personal family matter,'” a second suggested. “When u call out, they can not legally ask you further and that’s it.”

“And definitely be smart about it and be careful with what you say and who you say it around,” another added.

Other viewers shared similar thoughts from a managerial perspective, writing that they do not need to know all the details and simply respect employees’ requests.

“I work in management please just say ‘i’m not able to make it to my shift’ and keep it pushing,” one commenter wrote. “short & simple.”

“As a manager, I always give them the day [they] ask off,” a second shared. “unless I can’t, we just work on a compromise.”

“Even if you do write it in,” another wrote. “You request off for a reason. Being a manager and retail worker taught me to just respect the request.”

