“Shut your mouth!”: Fire chief caught screaming profanities at crying 10-year-old girl during emergency response

A disturbing video circulating on TikTok has sparked outrage after it showed a Long Island fire chief cursing at a distressed 10-year-old girl during an ambulance call. A neighbor recorded North Babylon Fire Chief Peter Alt yelling profanities as paramedics strapped the child to a stretcher and lifted her into the vehicle.

At present, Alt has been relieved of his duties while an internal investigation is underway. This is according to a statement released Tuesday, Aug 5, by the North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company. The organization emphasized that the behavior captured in the video was “unacceptable” and that it is now reassessing its emergency response training and policies.

The incident occurred Monday night in West Babylon after the child’s family contacted emergency services to help de-escalate a situation. Her grandmother told NBC New York the girl had become emotionally distressed when her phone was taken away. This prompted the family to call 911.

Fire chief berates a little girl as she pleads to go home

Peter Alt, a 22-year fire department veteran, was among the responders on the scene. A neighbor began recording as paramedics secured the girl in the ambulance. The footage captures Alt shouting, “Shut the f*ck up! It’s like this with you every f*cking week!”

The child cried out, “I don’t want to go! I want to go home!” Alt then snapped back, “Shut your mouth.” He then mumbled something inaudible in the recording as the doors closed.

The girl’s grandmother, who asked to remain anonymous, told NBC New York she was heartbroken by how her granddaughter was treated.

“When you call for help [from] the police, the fire department, they’re supposed to help you. Not treat you like garbage. And curse at a child at that,” she said. She also mentioned that while responders had previously handled her granddaughter with care, this time was different.

Neighbor Mark Simms, who lives on the same block, expressed similar outrage to the news outlet. “That’s not a professional way to deal with people,” he said. Simms noted that although the police had assisted the family in the past, they had never spoken to the girl that way before.

Town of Babylon officials responded swiftly, calling Alt’s actions “appalling” in a statement posted to Facebook. The town said it expects a transparent investigation and meaningful changes in oversight and training to prevent future incidents.

“The use of demeaning and inappropriate language by a first responder during an aided call is appalling and completely at odds with the standards of dignity, respect, and professionalism our residents deserve,” the town wrote in its official statement.

Folks on social media call for accountability

As the video gained traction, folks condemned not only Alt’s language but also the inaction of other first responders present. Many online demanded that authorities hold accountable those who stood by while the child was verbally abused.

“Please also hold the additional eight men including SCPD accountable for standing by and not intervening on behalf of this child,” one person wrote on the town’s Facebook post.

Another commenter wrote, “You don’t need an investigation when there is video. Watch video, fire the offender. That’s how simple it should be. Lawyers, unions and government will mess it all up though.”

