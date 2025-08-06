“Every day we stray further from God”: Breast milk ice cream launches and the internet loses it

Parenting products company Frida and small batch confectionery shop OddFellows teamed up to bring you breast milk ice cream. Importantly, it’s not made with human breast milk, but it is flavored to taste like it. How would anyone know what human breast milk tastes like, you ask? Don’t.

The new flavor reveal is now getting exactly the kind of attention both companies probably expected.

Finally, an ice cream for breast milk fans

Frida and the New York ice cream shop OddFellows first announced this new variety back in March to similar reactions they’re getting now. The parenting company’s Instagram post addressed the “why” of it all directly in an eyebrow-raising statement.

“Innovation for all parts of parenthood—including sneaking ice cream after the kids are in bed,” it said. “We know what you really crave.”

“Down for a scoop?”

Anyway, according to the Frida product page, each pint is “lightly sweet, a little salty, with hints of honey and a dash of colostrum.” Not technically milk, colostrum is a milk-like “breast fluid” that is first produced by a pregnant mammal. It’s nutrient-rich and contains antibodies that protect the newborn from illness.

So it’s not like you’re getting nothing at all from a breast in your ice cream, but before you get too excited, check the ingredient list. It reads “Bovine Colostrum”—from a cow.

To promote their newest product, Frida has been driving it around New York in a giant tanker truck labeled “breast milk ice cream.” If you’re outside of the city, you can buy it online for $12.99 per pint. They start shipping on August 11.”Every day we stray further from God”

If you thought people weren’t going to be weird about this, it must be your first time on the internet. Both jokers and perhaps sincere breast milk enthusiasts are out in force on X.

The official account for The Boys was also quick with a Homelander shot.

The silly, meme-loving business news account Morning Brew also took its chance.

“‘The market will regulate itself,’” it wrote.

“The market:”

Many average users posted their reactions to the disclaimer that there is no human milk involved.

Those who didn’t get that memo commenced freaking out, in one way or another.

“Everyday we stray further from God,” said @Phant0mp0wer.

“THEY LOCK OUR NEEDS BEHIND PAYWALLS SO THAT WE SLAVE OURSELVES AWAY FOR OUR WHOLE LIVES,” screamed @literal_cringe.

Then, of course, there were those who had to ruin the fun. Loudly.

“ALL MILK COMES FROM A BREAST YOU COMPLETE FOOLS!!!!!!!” noted @Ds_is_i. “THAT’S WHERE MILK COMES FROM!!!!!!”

