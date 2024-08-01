‘This is the best deal’: Dollar Tree shopper goes to buy Crest. There’s just one problem

As much as TikTok likes to rag on Dollar Tree for everything from long lines to price hikes, they also know there are good deals to be found at the stores. Sometimes, that even includes otherwise pricey name brand items.

For instance, Britt (@thenursenavigator) was recently over the moon after running into her local Dollar Tree—or “Dollar 25 Tree,” as she calls it, thanks to most items now costing $1.25—to buy travel-sized Crest toothpaste and finding something way better.

A shocking Dollar Tree find

“You see these little packages and you know it’s some name brand stuff, right?” she asked viewers, holding up a package simply labeled “LIPGLOSS.”

Moving her hand away, she revealed that the product underneath was, in fact, Stila, a reputable cosmetic brand that usually has much higher pricing.

“Not only is it Stila, but they had multiple items of Stila,” Britt explained. “These are the travel sizes, so these range from $12-15 a piece. These are still live colors that they sell in store, full-size, but these are just the travel size.”

Going through her haul, she listed out a number of shades that she found at the Dollar Tree, and even noted that she bought more than one of each because it was such a good deal.

“This is the first time I found designer makeup, prestige brand makeup in Dollar Tree for $1.25. I am so excited,” she says. “That’s why I bought them all. But check your local Dollar Trees to see if you can find some for you, too.”

Viewers were excited about the possibility of saving so much on quality products, especially after others in Britt’s comments claimed to have had similar luck.

“Nice score! Some dollar trees even had the two packs of the eyeliners!” wrote one viewer.

“I screamed when I found this today!” another said. “I bought everyone of them too!”

“I don’t understand how ppl be spending 100 of dollars for makeup, I do the same I find those deals at the dollar store,” a further user admitted.

Stila makeup finds found across Dollar Tree locations

Britt isn’t the only TikToker to make out with a Stila haul from the Dollar Tree as of late, reinforcing her suggestion that anyone else interested should go take a look. And others have reported finding different name brand products at the Dollar Tree in the past—also hidden in plain packaging and requiring a closer look.

“People be sleeping on dollar 25,” one user commented on the video. “There is a lot of gems there.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Britt via TikTok comment.

