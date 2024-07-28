‘Stila at dollar tree ?! What a time to be alive!’: Shopper says Dollar Tree is hiding prestige beauty products in plain packaging

A Dollar Tree customer went viral on TikTok after showing customers some of the hidden name-brand products sold at the discount store.

Diane (@dianeandstuff) was equally shocked by the number of products she found at the store. “OMG WHAT,” she wrote in the text overlay of her clip, which has amassed more than 116,100 views.

What products did the content creator find?

Diane appeared most surprised by the Stila brand cosmetics she found at Dollar Tree. She showed viewers an array of lip glosses and eye shadows.

“I finally found the Stila cosmetics,” Diane said. “These are the lip glosses I’m really excited about.” She grabbed several lip glosses and put them in her bag.

Next she put viewers onto another product apparently sold at Dollar Tree: dish soap. The brand Dapple, she said, sells a “really good” soap that is good for cleaning out Stanley brand water bottles.

“I’m definitely going to pick this up,” Diane said.

Before leaving, she showed viewers three more products she planned to buy: A lemon scented foaming dish spray, a disinfectant spray and mugs.

“Last time they had these mugs I did not pick one up and I’m regretting it,” Diane said. “I’m definitely going to get one.”

Does Dollar Tree always sell name-brand products?

Diane is certainly not the first content creator to claim that their local Dollar Tree sells name-brand beauty products, often in plain packaging. In December, another creator said she found brands including CoverGirl, Maybelline and Rimmel London at the store.

The products weren’t exactly easy to find, though. While some products have the name brand listed front-and-center, others were shrouded by non-branded packaging.

Still, it’s not uncommon for discount stores to sell these products. According to Reader’s Digest, these brand-name products often arrive at Dollar Trees because they’re overstocked or categorized as last-season items.

Still, viewers were shocked that they could purchase high-quality makeup for a low cost.

“Silta at dollar tree ?! What a time to be alive!” one woman said.

“WHAT the dollar tree is gone see me at 8 am,” another added.

“IM GOING TOMORROW,” another person exclaimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Diane via TikTok comment and to Dollar Tree through its online contact form.

