‘They are firing you without firing you’: Dollar General employee says they reduced her hours to 10 per week

Dollar General has become a major subject of discussion and criticism on TikTok. Some users have documented numerous cases in which stores are overflowing with merchandise. Others have filmed Dollar General locations where only one employee appears to be running the entire store. One ex-employee even claimed that her location was infested with rats.

Issues like these have resulted in the chain receiving fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.

“Since 2017, OSHA has issued more than $15 million in fines and cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp in more than 180 inspections nationwide for numerous willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations related to unsafe conditions,” writes OSHA.

Per that same press release, the chain was recently fined again for having merchandise block access to emergency exits and fire extinguishers, locking emergency doors, and other issues.

TikTok user and Dollar General employee Dani (@danisodope) has repeatedly voiced concerns about the chain. In a viral video from earlier this month, she showed herself closing the store due to her being the only employee who showed up. She later posted another video reacting to the news of Dollar General’s most recent OSHA fines.

Now, she says she’s facing issues getting hours at the store, which she implies could be retaliation for her videos.

“I work two days. A total of 10 and a half hours. That’s all they have me scheduled for,” she says in the video, showing her schedule. “But it’s not retaliation, right?”

“Retaliation occurs when an employer punishes an employee for engaging in legally protected activity,” writes Lisa Guerin, J.D. for Nolo. “Retaliation can include any negative job action, such as demotion, discipline, firing, salary reduction, or job or shift reassignment.”

“As long as the employer’s adverse action would deter a reasonable person in the situation from making a complaint, it constitutes illegal retaliation,” Guerin adds.

Dani later posted a follow-up video offering more details about her specific situation.

In this video, Dani claims that the store received a visit from the district manager, who allegedly exposed several lies and errors on the part of the store manager. The DM also allegedly demanded that Dani be scheduled for more hours by the end of the day, something the manager allegedly did not do.

That said, Dani is content, noting that she’s begun a side business selling items on Etsy that has found considerable success.

In the comments section, users offered their thoughts on the situation.

“They are firing you without firing you. they don’t want [to pay] unemployment. they want to to quit,” wrote one user. “don’t quit, let them fire you and they will.”

“Call the department of labor in your state,” suggested another. “If you had a consistent schedule and hours you can prove it’s retaliation! Get copys of prev schedule too.”

“Keep documenting and keep speaking up,” shared a third. “You got this.”

