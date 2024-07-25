‘If you’re ever stuck with a car that does not start’: Car expert shows how to start your car with a dead key fob

In recent years, car key fobs have become less focused on the key itself and more focused on the technology that can be placed within the fob.

Now, some key fobs don’t even have keys, with manufacturers instead packing the small device with features like remote start and the ability to roll down all of the windows in the car from a distance.

While these features delight car owners, the lack of a physical key can present problems when one’s key fob runs out of battery. These batteries can occasionally be difficult to replace, and even it can be done simply, the inability to use the fob makes it impossible to drive to the store to pick up a new battery.

If this has ever happened to you—or if you’re worried that this could happen to you in the future, this TikTok user has some advice.

How to start your car with a dead key fob

In a video with over 348,000 views, the TikTok account for McGrath BMW of Elmhurst (@bmwofelmhurst) explains how one can start their car with a dead key fob.

“Just a reminder, if you’re ever stuck with a car that does not start because of a dead [key fob] battery, or maybe it can’t read the battery in your key fob, don’t forget—you can simply place your key fob right on the side of your steering column right here,” he says, placing the key fob on the side of the steering column.

“You’re going to see a little key icon,” he continues. “Hold it there, foot on the brake, hit your start button, and just like that, your car is back on.”

While the car in the video is a BMW, Capital One notes that this feature is not unique to this maker, though the location of the area where one must place their key may change based on the manufacturer and car model.

“Most likely, it’s as simple as placing the dead fob in a designated spot or pocket—typically found somewhere in the center console—and pressing the ignition button,” Capital One suggests regarding starting a car with a dead key fob.

@bmwofelmhurst How to Start Your Car with a Dead Key Fob 🚗💡 #McGrathMonday #BMW ♬ original sound – BMW of Elmhurst

Although some commenters thanked the account for the tip, others questioned why cars were now being manufactured without physical keys if this problem could occur.

“I have a Jeep grand Cherokee. If the battery is dead, the door won’t open,” said a user.

“I drive older Landcruisers, we have keys and none of this special electronic garbage,” added another.

“just another example of manufacturers adding too much electronic crap on vehicles,” stated a third. “I have no problem inserting a key.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McGrath BMW of Elmhurst via website contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.