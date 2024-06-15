‘I tested it out’: Toyota employee shows automaker changed the controversial remote start feature

The 2025 Toyota vehicles feature an updated remote start feature, according to a Courtesy Toyota of Brandon employee. But drivers aren’t sure if that’s a good thing.

“If you’re a Toyota fan, you know that Toyota’s had this weird remote start thing where if you remote start it and you open the doors, the vehicle shuts off,” the employee says in a May 31 video on the Courtesy Toyota of Brandon’s TikTok account.

According to the official Toyota website, this is a safety feature meant to protect both the driver and others around the vehicle. In the video, the employee demonstrates that this feature no longer exists.

“Watch this,” she says, before remote starting a 2025 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid.

After about 15 seconds, the vehicle’s engine rumbles.

“Longest remote start in history,” one viewer joked in the comments.

“Ah, yes, I love fiddling with my key fob for three and a half minutes to make my car start,” another chimed in sarcastically.

In the TikTok, the employee promptly gets into the vehicle. The engine stays on.

“They fixed it,” she says.

The TikTok has over 85,000 views and over 1,000 likes.

Many viewers expressed gratitude for this Toyota update in the comments. Others weren’t as satisfied with the fix.

“They gonna release and update for everyone else?” one commenter asked.

“The fix is buy a new one,” another viewer wrote. “Great.”

On various online question forums, there are various Toyota owners complaining about their vehicle’s engine shutting off once they open the car door.

On the Camry subreddit, reddit user @cdooer posted a concern with their Toyota vehicle, similar to the remote start complaints.

“So I start the new Camry using the app so it’s warm by the time I get to it on a cold winter day,” the user wrote. “When I approach the car, and unlock it with the FOB, it turns off. What’s the purpose behind that, anyone know?”

“I asked someone at Toyota about this & she said (verbatim) ‘so in the event you get in the car, if it shifts into gear, you don’t get run over,” a commenter responded.

Commenters on the Courtesy Toyota of Brandon TikTok shared different points about the remote start feature.

“I think they have that so someone doesn’t drive away in your car,” a viewer commented.

“Good now I can steal them cause they won’t turn off now,” another wrote.

Courtesy Toyota of Brandon did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.