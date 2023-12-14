Newsletter: Mocking Barbie-themed MAGA merch

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: How Lara Trump’s new Barbie-themed MAGA merch is getting mocked, people defending a Delta flight attendant for sharing their hotel safety tips, a look back at the year in Twitter (or X), and an explainer about the “crying cat” memes.

After that our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has dropped new Barbie-themed MAGA merch. The promotion was met with backlash on social media, with some critics accusing her of grifting or “fleecing the gullibles.”

Viewers were quick to defend the poster’s caution, writing that they felt they had to resort to similar methods for personal safety while traveling alone.

Elon Musk‘s tenure has been a disaster.

The perfect meme for when you’re holding it together—but just barely!

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Deplatformed: American women don’t accept Sharia Law

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐶 How would you react in this situation? A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that someone offered her $200,000 for her dog, a Doberman Pinscher puppy.

🎄 This Home Depot customer sparked discussion after alleging she tried to return an artificial Christmas tree to the store—only to be told that the tree had already been returned.

💵 A Dollar Tree customer went viral for showing people how you can now buy ‘mini items’ to make charcuterie boards for $1.

🏈 Dallas Cowboys memes are all over the internet. Why is that?

🥩 This PSA about marinated meat at grocery stores is getting a ton of attention online.

🎬 Bring the cinema into your living room with this step-by-step guide to building a home theater.*

💬 A college student claims that she failed a paper because she used Grammarly when submitting an essay. Apparently, the use of artificial intelligence was the reason.

🗣️ A former Rita’s Italian Ice franchise owner posted a TikTok series warning against the chain after her franchise was cut off.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

👋 Before you go

A Jimmy John’s customer shared their disappointment with the portion sizes they received in four containers of potato salad in a series of TikToks.



Megan DeGidio-Flickner (@megandegidioflickner) says that she was charged $20 for the sides, calling out the chain for the cost of the items as part of her pick-up order. Numerous TikTok users who replied to her video said that they, too, have had unsatisfactory experiences not just with Jimmy John’s, but other restaurant chains when it came to portions.



“Thank you Jimmy John’s for the $4.99 potato salad. We got four of those and we paid $20 total, Jimmy John’s, for what appears-” the video cuts out at this point, but the DeGidio-Flickner did post follow-up clips speaking to her grievances with the sandwich chain. She said they charged her what she thought was an exorbitant amount of money for the four small containers of potato salad.