‘I’d probably do everything but the meats and cheeses’: Dollar Tree customer shows you can now buy ‘mini items’ to make charcuterie boards for $1

Charcuterie boards have risen to new heights of popularity in recent years, bringing the nostalgia of convenient meals for children á la Lunchables to adult social gatherings.

The pairings of meats, cheeses, fruits, and other stackable items have even given way to viral trends like butter boards, or the concept of Girl Dinner, ranging from artfully prepared spreads to selections of instantly-available foods fit for grazing.

Good charcuterie, it seems, can be quite expensive. One couple says they paid $42 for one at a restaurant, and received a measly four olives and 12 rounds of deli meat. Thanks to the Dollar Tree, a more affordable option for charcuterie treats may be available.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @thirstytumblers, they show multiple small jars of condiments that would work well for charcuterie including regular fruit jams, cookie butter, hot pepper peach jam, and a variety of non-refrigerated cheeses in individual packaging.

In a follow-up video, the poster tries the cookie butter at the request of viewers, pairing it with wafers purchased at an Aldi. She prefaces her taste test by letting viewers know she tends to be picky.

“That’s a little bit of cinnamon flavor or something, but it’s good,” the poster says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thirstytumblers via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers shared that they were hesitant about trying the unrefrigerated meats and cheeses, but were interested in the cookie butter and other condiments shown.

“Cheeses and sausages were a no but the jams were good,” one commenter wrote.

“I’d probably do everything but the meats and cheeses,” another user said.

“I wouldn’t recommend the cheese but all of the spreads that I’ve tried were good,” one echoed.

Some users suggested they might use some of the items as part of their holiday gifting, in conjunction with other charcuterie supplies.

“Ok but putting together a charcuterie basket with these as a gift would actually be cute,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh my god and then buy shots and put um in each basket,” another commented. “Seasons greetings.”

“A charcuterie hostess stocking gift would be adorable,” a commenter wrote.