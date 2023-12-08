‘Jimmy John’s doesn’t even taste good’: Jimmy John’s customer ordered $20 worth of potato salad. She didn’t expect what she received

A Jimmy John’s customer shared their disappointment with the portion sizes they received in four containers of potato salad in a series of TikToks.

Megan DeGidio-Flickner (@megandegidioflickner) says that she was charged $20 for the sides, calling out the chain for the cost of the items as part of her pick-up order. Numerous TikTok users who replied to her video said that they, too, have had unsatisfactory experiences not just with Jimmy John’s, but other restaurant chains when it came to portions. Many stated that going out to eat ultimately doesn’t feel as if it’s worth the cost anymore.

“Thank you Jimmy John’s for the $4.99 potato salad. We got four of those and we paid $20 total, Jimmy John’s, for what appears-” the video cuts out at this point, but the DeGidio-Flickner did post follow-up clips speaking to her grievances with the sandwich chain. She said they charged her what she thought was an exorbitant amount of money for the four small containers of potato salad.

One commenter who responded to her initial clip asked to see the receipt to prove that she indeed spent as much money as she claimed she did and the TikToker obliged in an additional video.

DeGidio-Flickner highlights in the video that her order was placed on the web for pick-up at a Jimmy John’s located in Morgantown, West Virginia. The bill of sale shows that the order was placed on December 5, 2023, and shows two double orders of potato salad at $9.98 a piece, which came out to $21.16.

In a third clip where DeGidio-Flickner continues to air her grievances against the chain, she shares a message from a Jimmy John’s guest relations manager that seems to be a reply to a complaint she lodged against the restaurant for her dissatisfaction with the potato salad portion sizes. The email reads:

“Meg, Thank you for taking the time out of your day to contact Jimmy John’s Customer Service. I apologize you didn’t completely love our premium sides. I will share your feedback with our culinary and marketing team for any future changes to portioning moving forward. Have a great day!”

DeGigidio-Flickner wrote in the caption that she found the chain’s response to be “lame,” and again posted yet another TikTok to push back against another user on the app’s claim that the cost of the potato salad sides was $2.49, and not $4.99, like the TikToker said she was charged.

Several users replied to her original post and didn’t seem to commiserate with her, with one writing, “First mistake was going to jimmy johns.”

Someone else said that they received more potato salad from the Jimmy John’s they visited as a free sample.

“Omg lmao last time I was at jimmy johns they gave this to me for free as a ‘sample’ even then it was a bigger container,” they said.

Another TikToker said she could’ve gotten a heck of a lot more potato salad if she purchased it from a popular bulk retailer. “Mean while at sams club you can get 10lbs of potato salad for the same price,” they wrote.

It looks like DeGidio-Flickner wasn’t the only person who was dissatisfied with the amount of potato salad they received in a side portion either. One TikToker commented, “I ordered from them too and thought it was a joke at the the amount given. Way to disappoint people, get smaller containers if you can’t fill them.”

Others indicated that this appears to be a widespread problem, in general, whenever it comes to eating out these days.

“I just feel insulted when I go out to eat. I’m really done no joke. It used to be cheaper to pick up something fast,” one said.

Another wrote, “It ain’t just Jimmy John’s all restaurants starting to cut portions,” while someone else penned, “I’m done eating out, it’s all disappointing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jimmy John’s via email and DeGidio-Flickner via TikTok comment.