‘It’s crazy how many ppl are upset’: Woman says she was approached, offered $200K for her dog. She does something unexpected

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that someone offered her $200,000 for her dog, a Doberman Pinscher puppy.

In a video with over 898,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Alexis (@itsalexiselliott) discusses the offer.

“Someone offered us $200K for our puppy, and I told my husband ‘absolutely f*cking not,’” the TikToker says. Later in the video, she states that the offer was serious.

“Would you guys sell your dogs for $200k?” she asks later in the video. “Like, that is my baby!”

Immediately after posting the video, Alexis was flooded with answers of all kinds.

Many said that Alexis was wrong for not accepting the money.

“In this economy? Yes,” wrote a user.

“Would run upstairs so fast and pack his bag,” said another.

“It’s a crime to not accept 200k,” stated a third.

A few users even stitched with the video, showing that they would, in fact, give up their dogs for $200,000. A response from one user, @iamyelitzii, even racked up over 5.2 million views.

In contrast, many said that $200,000 was not enough for them to give up their beloved pet.

“ABSOLUTELY NOT. The people saying yes should not have a dog tbh,” expressed a user. “That boy is my life.”

“A lot of you in these comments don’t deserve a dog,” declared a second.

“Omg never. The thought of my dog being confused and feeling abandoned breaks my heart,” detailed a further TikToker.

“I wouldn’t sell my dog for 1 million,” proclaimed an additional user.

While a majority of comments focused on this debate, many users doubted if the incident described by Alexis even happened at all.

“Nobody offered you 200k for a dog, people with that kind of money are mostly financially smart. And you did not birth it,” explained a commenter.

However, others countered that they had seen or received similar offers in the past.

“Someone offered me 100k for my dog,” recounted a TikToker. “He was a pretty wealth off athlete. Not everyone is smart with their money.”

“I had a lady offer us $1M for our dog, and when we laughed she said ‘no seriously, make me an offer, I’ll pay it,’” claimed a subsequent commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexis via email and @iamyelitzii via TikTok comment.