‘Be a Trump girl in a Trump world’: Lara Trump drops new Barbie-themed MAGA hats—that retail for $47:

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has dropped new Barbie-themed MAGA merch.

She revealed the pink hat, which reads “MAGA” in the iconic Barbie font, is for sale in a post on X on Monday night.

“Be a Trump girl, in a Trump world,” she captioned the video.

HAT AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE NOW HERE:https://t.co/7pqbyBDHkY pic.twitter.com/QQSyQizQiN — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) December 12, 2023

The hats are being sold for $47 each, a reference to Trump’s campaign to succeed President Joe Biden and become the 47th president of the U.S. She first donned the hat on social media in October.

The promotion was met with backlash on social media, with some critics accusing her of grifting or “fleecing the gullibles.”

The grift continues https://t.co/X1HPOFQuOc — Jorge Washington (@theredhombre) December 12, 2023

The Christmas season fleecing of the gullibles is well underway. https://t.co/puAOH0dMCY — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) December 12, 2023

Other critics questioned the use of the Barbie font and wondered if Mattel, which manufactures the classic toy, could sue her.

The new Barbie movie drew backlash from some conservatives—who rebuked its feminist focus and inclusion of a transgender actress.

For instance, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla) wife, Ginger, blasted the film for trying to “normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively” and said that Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, has “major beta energy in this one.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro dubbed it a “flaming garbage heap” and “one of the most woke movies” he has ever seen, predicting it would flop horribly.

But while the movie may have been less popular among some conservatives, Lara Trump has always been onboard the Barbie train.

She said on her podcast in August that she wanted to see the movie, and then for Halloween dressed up as a “MAGA Barbie.”

HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Mario, Princess Peach, MAGA Barbie, a pirate, a race car and a really irritated clown 😂👻🎃 (Dad, @erictrump, isn’t here because of a blood-thirsty, deranged Attorney General, Letitia James) pic.twitter.com/SvCDeaSCCt — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 31, 2023

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Mario, Princess Peach, MAGA Barbie, a pirate, a race car and a really irritated clown,” she posted at the time. “(Dad, [Eric Trump], isn’t here because of a blood-thirsty, deranged Attorney General, Letitia James).”