Today’s top stories are about: a woman who broke up with her boyfriend over an argument about toilet paper, the right-wing conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift, Ron DeSantis’ awkward encounter with Chris Christie at the GOP debate, and a history of Nicolas Cage memes.

After that, dig into a special edition of Mikael’s “Your Password Sucks” column.

One woman’s recent TikTok story has gone viral for its sheer bizarreness: Her relationship ended due to a lack of toilet paper.

Trump supporters are convinced that the Democratic Party is using pop star Taylor Swift to “interfere” in the 2024 election.

🎤 POLITICS

Ron DeSantis refuses to answer 11 straight questions from Chris Christie about whether Trump is fit for office

Chris Christie asked DeSantis if Trump is fit for office seven times in a row.

Nicolas Cage continues to captivate the internet, as longtime Hollywood legend and the subject of countless memes.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

🌯 Over the years, numerous Internet users have accused Chipotle of “skimping” on their orders. Now, a TikTok user and self-proclaimed former Chipotle worker is claiming those suspicious of Chipotle are correct.

😱 A shoplifter used an influencer filming a video as a shield to escape a store that he had allegedly robbed.

💰 Living the maxim “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” one savvy shopper was able to find items at a thrift store in a “rich” neighborhood he could then flip on eBay for a profit.

👙 A dumpster diver’s successful trip to a Victoria’s Secret trash bin has gone viral, with some viewers guessing that she owed it all to an employee who possibly stored the items for themselves.

🛒 After being recently accused of “shrinkflation” with its Mac and Cheese, Kraft is being called out again by another consumer, this time for their Shake ‘N Bake.

🥔 A TikTok creator who called out the price of McDonald’s hash browns is hitting back at viewers who are trying to blame minimum wage for the increase.

Anthropologie has some explaining to do after a customer said she found a dangerous item in a package from the clothing store.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 1.9 million views, author and content creator, Adalyn Grace (@authoradalyngrace), explained what happened in the aftermath of her discovering a blade among her purchased things.

“So I opened my package from Anthropologie today and there was this rusty blade inside, which sliced my finger open,” the woman told her viewers while displaying the sharp object to the camera. “I had to go to the doctor and I had to get a tetanus shot.”

Adalyn said she immediately contacted the store’s customer service and was told someone would be in touch with her about the dangerous discovery. However, that call never came.

