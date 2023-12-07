‘What’s happening is not organic’: Why the right thinks Taylor Swift is a government PsyOp designed to swing the 2024 election

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are convinced that the Democratic Party is using pop star Taylor Swift to “interfere” in the 2024 election.

The conspiracy theory unfolded on Wednesday after Swift was named Time‘s 2023 Person of the Year. The famed magazine cited the rumored billionaire’s record-breaking accomplishments, which include the most No. 1 albums from a female artist in history and an unending tour that’s sold out stadiums worldwide.

But conservatives are adamant that the honor isn’t genuine and that Time is colluding with Democrats in order to ensure that Trump doesn’t achieve a second term in office.

Jordan Sather, a prominent promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested that Swift’s life had been orchestrated as part of a sinister plot to encourage her fans to vote. Even her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Sather argued, was part of the scheme.

“Shill Taylor to the NFL audience by setting her up in a cringey relationship with a football player. Get everyone talking about her. Declare her Time Person of the Year for… no real reason,” Sather said. “All this press for the next step: the political ‘Get Out The Vote’ move. Social engineering of the young generation.”

Shill Taylor to the NFL audience by setting her up in a cringey relationship with a football player



Get everyone talking about her



Declare her Time Person of the Year for… no real reason.



All this press for the next step: the political "Get Out The Vote" move.



Social… pic.twitter.com/MMC5ZLvBKu — Jordan Sather (@Jordan_Sather_) December 6, 2023

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer even claimed that Swift’s entire Eras Tour was nothing more than “a Democrat Party Voter Registration drive.”

“Taylor Swift has been named TIME’s 2023 Person of the year. This isn’t shocking since she’s who the Democrats are counting on to interfere in the 2024 Presidential election,” Loomer wrote. “What would the Democrats do without their idol who runs through men like water and spews anti-Trump drivel every chance she gets? Her entire world tour has become a Democrat Party Voter Registration drive.”

Forgetting the part that she can’t register voters in other nations, Loomer has previously cited Swift holding shows in Florida in the days leading up to the 2024 election, which will push to turn the Sunshine State blue, as well as Indiana, which Loomer insists is important because it is close to Ohio, another swing state.

Taylor Swift has been named TIME’s 2023 Person of the year. This isn’t shocking since she’s who the Democrats are counting on to interfere in the 2024 Presidential election.



What would the Democrats do without their idol who runs through men like water and spews anti-Trump… https://t.co/y4KPmyGBZK pic.twitter.com/NwhkGs0z7Z — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 6, 2023

Fellow conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec weighed in as well, referring to the entire fiasco as a “psyop” or psychological operation aimed at brainwashing the pop-loving masses.

“The Taylor Swift girlboss psyop has been fully activated,” Posobiec said. “From her hand-selected vaccine shill boyfriend to her DINK lifestyle to her upcoming 2024 voter operation for Democrats on abortion rights. It’s all coming.”

The Taylor Swift girlboss psyop has been fully activated. From her hand-selected vaccine shill boyfriend to her DINK lifestyle to her upcoming 2024 voter operation for Democrats on abortion rights



It’s all coming https://t.co/8ce47qv6Zo — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 6, 2023

Yet the claims weren’t just being made by far-right influencers. Stephen Miller, a former senior advisor to Trump known for his anti-immigration stances, also argued that something devious was taking place.

“What’s happening with Taylor Swift is not organic,” he wrote.

What’s happening with Taylor Swift is not organic. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 6, 2023

Political commentator Tim Pool, however, took the conspiracy theory one step further by suggesting that the backlash from Trump fans was playing into the overall plan.

“trump supporters attacking Taylor swift is the psyop,” Pool said. “they want maga influencers to start bashing her so she gets pushed full dem.”

trump supporters attacking Taylor swift is the psyop



they want maga influencers to start bashing her so she gets pushed full dem — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 7, 2023

Despite the countless posts on the topic, no one can seem to explain how exactly Swift will be interfering in the election, aside from pushing for voter registrations. Given her popularity, there’s no doubt those aligned with Swift’s anti-Trump views will see the pop star as a powerful tool.

But suggesting that Swift’s career, recent tour, and relationship are all fabricated by the Democrat Party is farcical, the most impressive long con ever pulled. And it remains unclear how encouraging people to vote can be construed as election interference.