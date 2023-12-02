‘I will never get over this’: Woman breaks up with her boyfriend over toilet paper argument. Should she have?

Relationships are complicated and sometimes end over the most unexpected things. We’ve all heard of couples breaking up over infidelity or finances, but one woman’s recent TikTok story has gone viral for its sheer bizarreness: Her relationship ended due to a lack of toilet paper.

In the video, posted on Thursday, Jess Jacobsen (@oohhjesss) spoke about a seemingly innocuous situation that escalated into a full-blown breakup. It all started when Jess found herself in her boyfriend’s bathroom only to discover there was no toilet paper.

“I sit down and take a poop, right? I go to wipe. There’s no toilet paper,” Jacobsen recounted in her video. “I’m like, damn, ‘Hey, babe, could you please grab me some toilet paper?’”

According to Jacobsen, her boyfriend refused to help, on the account that he had already told her that bathroom was out of toilet paper. “So with sh*t in my a**, I explained to him how he’s my only option. I can’t walk downstairs and get the toilet paper. He’s gonna have to go down and get it for me. He just is refusing. He says no,” Jabobsen said.

She further recalled, “And then he asks me, ‘Did you go No. 1 or No. 2? Because if you just peed, you can use the towel right there to wipe. I said, ‘There’s actually no f*cking world where I will be using our bath towel to wipe my a*.’”

To make matters worse, she claims her boyfriend proceeded to ignore her completely, choosing to scroll through his phone while she remained stranded in the bathroom.

Frustrated and ignored, Jess resorted to yelling for help from the neighbors. “I’m like, ‘Help! Help me!’” she exclaimed in the video.

Finally, her boyfriend reluctantly retrieved the toilet paper, but not without a final gesture of disrespect. “He finally comes back, slams the door open, and throws a toilet paper at my f*cking head. I cried. I did and no, that’s actually one of the craziest things anyone’s ever done to me.” Jacobsen concluded her video.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 8.1 million views, with many users going to the comment section to share their reactions, ranging from shock to amusement.

“I would have used his bath towel, walked out, and never spoke to him again,” one commenter said.

“I would have called my closest guy friend to come help me that would have made him mad mad,” a second wrote.

“Nah the towel makes me think he does that which would make me never ever want to be there ever again,” a third remarked.

“that was a red flag i didn’t know existed,” another added.

