‘I had to get a tetanus shot’: Woman issues PSA after finding something unusual in her Anthropologie package

Anthropologie has some explaining to do after a customer said she found a dangerous item in a package from the clothing store.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 1.9 million views as of Monday, author and content creator, Adalyn Grace (@authoradalyngrace), explained what happened in the aftermath of her discovering a blade among her purchased things.

“So I opened my package from Anthropologie today and there was this rusty blade inside, which sliced my finger open,” the woman told her viewers while displaying the sharp object to the camera. “I had to go to the doctor and I had to get a tetanus shot.”

Adalyn said she immediately contacted the store’s customer service and was told someone would be in touch with her about the dangerous discovery.

“I was told that I would receive a call back in a couple hours,” she continued in the clip.

However, that call never came. According to her, when she reached out to the store’s customer service, yet again, she felt like she received poor treatment from the agent who answered her call.

“I was connected to a man named Darryl in the Augusta call center, who was super rude from the second that he answered the phone,” she told her viewers. “And informed me that no one would be contacting me today; I was misinformed.”

Instead, Adalyn was given a number for a woman named Mia, who was the CEO of the store, according to Darryl. She attempted to reach out but was unsuccessful.

“No answer, still waiting for a response,” the woman explained to her viewers.

@authoradalyngrace Since I can’t talk to Anthropologie about it, I’m talking to tiktok! Be sure to check your packages before you open them, otherwise you may need a tetanus shot 🤪 ♬ original sound – Adalyn Grace

She also offered up a bit of advice to anyone receiving packages from the store.

“Check your packages and thank you Anthropologie for the tetanus shot,” she said.

In the comments section, many TikTokers voiced support and tried to help the woman get justice.

“I think you should get a lawyer, they’re going to be uncooperative by the sounds of it!” user Upsie wrote.

“Don’t speak to them any further,” another user added. “Research their insurance carrier and place a claim and if that gets you nowhere after 14 days, search for an attorney.”

Another user confirmed that “Mia” is the name of an apparent Anthropologie worker, per LinkedIn.

“If you look up ‘Mia Anthropologie’ on Linked In she’s the first appearance,” user Kirabobira commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anthropologie via email and Adalyn via Instagram direct message for comment.