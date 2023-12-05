‘You took some employee’s haul’: Customer finds bag of brand-new Victoria’s Secret items in dumpster. Viewers think it’s a worker’s stash for later

A dumpster diver’s successful trip to a Victoria’s Secret trash bin has gone viral, with some viewers guessing that she owed it all to an employee who possibly stored the items for themselves.

In her viral TikTok posted on Nov. 22, user GlamourDDive (@glamourddive) visited a mall dumpster in search of discarded Victoria’s Secret items, per the request of a viewer. A bag found on top of the pile included lingerie and a pajama set, and she managed to pull it out before a security vehicle approached.

“I said hi. They ignored me and left,” GlamourDDive told 1.5 million viewers before turning her attention to the rest of the bag’s contents.

None of the items inside appeared to be destroyed. Some still had store tags on them. Digging through lingerie and rolls of Victoria’s Secret stickers, GlamourDDive even uncovered a shirt.

“I think they poured some oil on it, because I can kind of feel it,” she observed, running a hand over the shirt’s fabric.

Viewers were torn between eagerness to try dumpster diving themselves and confusion over the legality of it. It’s a practice governed by individual state laws, but one that is technically legal in all 50 states.

“That’s the only thing stopping me,” one user joked. “I’m not trying to go to prison.”

Others claimed the bag likely contained a store employee’s “haul” that they planned to retrieve later on. “I was thinking they was just busy so they didn’t have time to destroy it,” one guessed.

Several Victoria’s Secret employees weighed in on the excursion. “I used to do inventory. Victoria Secret products EXPIRE like food,” a former worker wrote. “The scanner would kick it out. They separate by size and throw them away.”

A current employee stated that damaged or clearance store items were not supposed to be thrown in the dumpster. “Def a worker that was gonna come back for it,” they speculated.

Another revealed that Victoria’s Secret managers are required to “go through trash to make sure there’s no merchandise,” a claim that was disputed by a former store supervisor.

“Some stores have gotten caught for throwing intact items in the trash and the employees would go back to the dumpster later and retrieve,” user @bambi.dumb explained.

