‘Why can I get this at Taco Bell… for $1?’: McDonald’s customer slams viewers who blame $3 hash brown on $15 minimum wage

A TikTok creator who called out the price of McDonald’s hash browns is hitting back at viewers who are trying to blame minimum wage for the increase.

Last month, user @neilybob drew attention to how small the Filet-O-Fish sandwich at the fast food restaurant is in a TikTok video. It was then stitched by Dave Consolazio (@davesdimeyt), who used the complaint as a jumping-off point to discuss the McDonald’s hash browns.

“This is $3 worth of food,” he says in the clip, pulling out a single hash brown. “This, for reference, is a potato, which you can get four to five pounds of these for $3, $4. Something doesn’t seem right here.”

As Consolazio pointed out, the hash brown used to be available as part of a two for $1 deal, dating back to 2009. Calculating for inflation, in theory that should mean a hash brown should cost just $0.72 today. Even if you account for McDonald’s menu prices being different depending on the state, a jump to $3 sure seems fishy.

Most of the comments on Consolazio’s TikTok were people sharing their frustrations with the way restaurants—particularly fast-food restaurants, including McDonald’s—have massively upped their prices in recent years. Some tried to place the blame somewhere other than the companies setting these prices.

“I had hundreds of comments saying that’s what you pay for convenience, that’s what you get for raising the minimum wage, that’s Bidenomics at work for you,” Consolazio says in a follow-up TikTok. “Y’all got me, dead to rights. One follow-up question, though. Why can I get this at Taco Bell—a thicker hash brown, right across the street, for $1?”

Consolazio poses this question as he holds up a hash brown from Taco Bell, one that looks similar to the offering from McDonald’s, but as he points out, is slightly thicker—and only costs $1.

“I’m pretty sure that it was just as convenient and that minimum wage and the president were the same, so, are we sure that McDonald’s isn’t a little greedy? Price gouging for record profits?”

McDonald’s revenue has increased to $2.3 billion from $1.98 billion in the last year amid product price increases, per the New York Post. The company also laid off hundreds of corporate workers in April as part of field office restructuring, many of whom were decades-long executives. The layoffs did not include workers at franchised McDonald’s locations.

The way the TikToker slapped down the blame shifting with so little effort was appreciated by viewers who shared his frustration and outlook on why the prices are going up.

“Our Bible belt state hasn’t raised the minimum wage and it’s still $3 for a [hash brown] down here too,” wrote @lgmoses.

“Yeah it is about higher wages. The exorbitant wages of the greedy execs,” another user argued.

Several viewers mocked McDonald’s for “thinking they are worthy of restaurant prices,” with one woman claiming she recently spent $59 getting food there for herself and three kids.

“I guess McDonald’s is a fast food restaurant for the rich now,” @sillyrabbit454 added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Consolazio via TikTok comment.