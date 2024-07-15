The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: How both left-wingers and right-wingers both have conspiracy theories about the Trump shooting, a woman who helped a visually impaired person catch her cheating boyfriend , 5 things Amazon delivery drivers want you to know , and the origins of the beloved “ Girl Who Is Going To Be Okay ” meme.

After that, Mikael has his ‘One Dumb Conspiracy‘ column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

In the wake of former President Donald Trump being grazed by a bullet over the weekend, both his supporters and his detractors have spread conspiracy theories.

A woman signed up to be a person’s visual aid, but she ended up with so much more than she expected—specifically, some piping hot tea .

As the unsung heroes of our time, Amazon delivery drivers already face numerous challenges. Here are some tips to make their jobs easier.

Maybe we’re all going to be okay .

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Does this viral picture really show Joe Biden pointing a gun at his wife?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤑 This server added a $52 charge to a customers’ check for “having an attitude.”

🚰 Is there such a thing as drinking too much water ?

🚘 Buying a car is always difficult. But how often do you hear about a car dealership lying to a customer about her own credit report?

🍉 Watermelons left outside eventually become moldy and filled with crevices. However, a man’s watermelon didn’t do that after sitting outside for a week, leading the internet to wonder what gives .

🌯 People love Chipotle, but they are not loving Chipotle’s price increases .

🥩 In the latest episode of the TikTok series that we’re dubbing “Gossip Grill: True Confessions of a Steakhouse Server,” the server shared how his manager let hundreds of dollars of food go to waste for no reason.

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HOW FREQUENTLY DO YOU ORDER FROM AMAZON?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

“A box of Little Deeps, they named it” 😂

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tzZYsVsweI4

🎶 Now Playing: “Familiar Realm” by CKY 🎶