Our top stories today are about: A man catching his neighbor stealing DoorDash orders and implying the saga ended with police involvement and eviction, the internet reacting to wildly popular influencer Mr. Beast saying he would run for president , a look back at 10 now-defunct websites that will have you feeling nostalgic , and a look back at the history of the “ surprise mothafaka ” meme.

🛍️ CAUGHT ON CAMERA

‘Eviction over Sonic is crazy’: Tenant confronts neighbor caught stealing DoorDash on Ring camera

A man shared how he caught his neighbor stealing his DoorDash on his Ring camera . In a viral 14-part TikTok series, he implies it ended with police involvement and an eviction.

People online had a lot of reactions after the popular influencer said he would run if they lowered the age requirements .

The best of the web, back then .

It’s a classic meme with a long history .

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fans celebrate David Tennant’s takedown of TERFs, Tories

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💊 A pharmacist who is licensed in three different states shared the five medications you should not buy at the Dollar Tree . He also offers his opinion on which ones are worthwhile. Will you take his advice?

🚗 Baking soda is known to remove certain household odors. But, one TikTok user shared how baking soda can also remove such odors from your car as well.

🥝 A doctor is touting the health benefits of kiwifruit, including the incredible claim that kiwi can actually address damaged DNA .

🥡 Are the takeout containers at Panda Express getting smaller ?

🏀 Here’s a look at the best WNBA fits on TikTok.

🌿 An expert on plants weighed in on the best oxygen-releasing plants for the bedroom based on their ability to release oxygen during the night as well as during the day.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

