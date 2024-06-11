A look at the best WNBA fits on TikTok

Great things happen when the worlds of sports and fashion intersect. Nothing proves that more than the amazing, high-fashion looks coming out of this WNBA season. Fans are already declaring the 2024-2025 season as having some of the best WNBA outfits of all time.

Vogue itself declared, “The WNBA tunnel is officially a fashion destination,” and the ladies are treating it as such. From partnerships with high-fashion brands to elevating personal style, these women are showing up and showing out and the internet is here for it.

The WNBA girls let us know that their style would be strong this season from the jump. Nika Muhl, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Skylar Diggins-Smith were among the ladies who sported head-turning looks to kick off the 2024-2025 season.

All eyes were also on Caitlin Clark, who set the tone for her tunnel style with a black strapless top and dark denim pants, accented with a bright blue “Return to Tiffany’s” purse, paired with a pair of Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1s.

And since then, the train has kept rolling with these pros. Here are some of the best WNBA fits of this season so far.

Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink’s outfits have been the talk of TikTok. She’s partnering with brands and stepping out in looks that are both versatile and trendy.

Her Coco Gauff-inspired look brought the current tennis-inspired style trend to a whole different arena and rocked it effortlessly. The look even got the attention of the tennis star, who praised the outfit and said she’s a longtime fan of the new WNBA star.

Kamilla Cardoso

Kamilla Cardoso has been killing the fashion game with looks that incorporate elements of her Southern background with today’s biggest trends.

The best WNBA outfits are the ones that feel effortless and Cardoso’s style fits the bill. She always seems at ease as she shows off the different sides of her personality in pretty and playful looks.

Dijonai Carrington

Dijonai Carrington is a stunner who brings elevated street style to the WNBA.

She’s never afraid to rock a cropped top but also experiments with ways to dress a look up and down that change the game.

Nika Mühl

Nika Mühl may be frustrated about the amount of time she’s been offered on the court. She’s justified, but in the meantime, she’s earning fans off the court with some of the best WNBA fits so far.

Her iconic visa-approved game-day shirt showed that she’s not afraid of centering herself in the conversation. She’s also showing a powerful sense of self-expression in each trip through the tunnel.

Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum has proved that she has a penchant for daring fashion choices. She’s unapologetically herself and proving as much with fashion choices that not everyone can pull off.

Even when she misses the mark, her great attitude makes you root for her. She’s ushering in a new era after a difficult off-season and looking fierce while she does it.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese got the chance to attend the Met Gala, so she came into this season on a fashion it-girl high that she’s continuing to ride. Her statement-making outfits solidify her as a boss.

The self-branded “high-fashion girlie” isn’t afraid to take risks with her looks, and so far, they’ve been a slam dunk every time. Her Barbie persona has shined, resulting in some of the best WNBA outfits.

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith has mastered the art of bringing outfits to new levels with accessories, and it’s brought a lot of attention to her style this season.

She’s centered authenticity in every outfit she’s picked so far, and it’s paid out. She looks comfortable and joyful and committed to truly serving a look.

A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson has never been afraid to make a fashion statement. Wilson’s iconic looks aren’t just based in fashion either. The center also incorporates her hair to bring her looks to life, which makes her stand out from the crowd.

She’s also known for her shoe game, and honestly, one of her most iconic looks of the season confirmed her deal for her own shoe with Nike.

