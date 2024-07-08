‘He would make a great leader’: Mr. Beast muses about running for president on X, the internet reacts

If we’ve learned anything in our current timeline, which may or may not be the darkest, depending on who you ask and about what, it’s that anyone can become president if enough dorks are weirdly obsessed with them.

Mr. Beast for President?

Does this opening statement have anything to do with a recent post on X by mega influencer and humanity toy-er with-er, Mr. Beast? Why yes it does:

If we lower the age to run for president I’ll jump in the race — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2024

Yup, it’s just that simple these days, folks. If you want to become president, all you need is three things: 1) wanting it, 2) having the bucks, and 3) being 35.

Sadly, one of these elements prevents Mister Beast from becoming our next Chester A. Arthur (for now). Get on that time machine, man. We know one exists!

The internet reacts to Mr. Beast’s political aspirations

But what did the internet think of such a Beast-ly proposal? After all, the president is chosen for the people by the people! (Don’t give me that look!)

if he ever became president would we still call him mr beast https://t.co/ihudw8YOv8 — cam !! (@chuukism) July 7, 2024

Sure, let’s make the guy who makes the blind see and calls himself the (Mr.) Beast president. What could go wrong? https://t.co/wDrQJDAFBB — Thomistic Disputations (@TDisputations) July 7, 2024

I guarantee that if Mr. Beast was president you would see atrocities on a scale approaching the holocaust https://t.co/ElMGQ9UoFz — VITO (@VitoComedy) July 7, 2024

I doubt Mr Beast as the US president would even be that different than what we usually see. It’s just that there would likely just be a lot of YouTube videos titled stuff like “We KILLED 100 people with DRONES” — h (@jamtoastaurchai) July 7, 2024

mr beast would be an insanely awful president. he literally lives off of the revenue from his previous videos. like he relies on his last video doing well to afford the next one cause he spends all his money https://t.co/6tUbfo0i2S — turtle 🍉 (@turtletwiteralt) July 7, 2024

The fact that he considers himself in any way qualified to do this is immediately disqualifying and the fact that I have to make arguments to convince people that mr beast would not be a good president is giving me a brain aneurysm https://t.co/Pu4Co2r3nA pic.twitter.com/g2JtUkWJJp — friend to all 💛🥥🌴 (@TonyPajama) July 7, 2024

Yeah, unfortunately, not enough people hate the idea.

Not surprised that MrBeast wants to run for president.



His last 4 videos have been on key political topics: homebuilding, border patrol, social security and municipal reinvigoration. pic.twitter.com/Meaq2Ri593 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 6, 2024

I'd love to see a timeline where Mr Beast is Mr POTUS. But knowing how shady politics are, I honestly don't think he's up for the job (cough cough war cough cough healthcare etc).



Nonetheless, he would make a great leader. Imagine vlogging his office work or diplomatic visits 📸 https://t.co/B5DzXNgML1 — Greybell 🍉 …online (@greybell_vr) July 6, 2024

My non north american ass if Mr Beast was the president: https://t.co/pFZssvTBwp pic.twitter.com/cCf4BL5Hs5 — Daniel Bonani (@K4G4R0N4K4M4) July 6, 2024

Alright, while we're on the topic of Mr. Beast becoming president..



I'd vote for him. I can see homelessness being fixed within a year, followed by healthcare.



Would be interested to see what he'd do if others tried strong-arming him into approving plans / policies. pic.twitter.com/r099fRmHpY — Alexander Draconis / Serynder (@SeryPuff) July 7, 2024

the idea of mr beast running for president might seem silly on the surface, but i think he’s very qualified and might even have a serious chance at winning. he turns 35 in 9 years :) https://t.co/B4smZYggIS pic.twitter.com/5mGSq4kwEv — Soli ꩜ (@_xSoli) July 6, 2024

"President Beast, we built 1,000,000 houses on top of all of our oil mining facilities, what will you do next?"



Mr. Beast: "Free Healthcare" https://t.co/vNy5UoB7y2 pic.twitter.com/0nTe2tt0Wa — The Wr13r (Resident Spectrum Dweller) (@TheWr13r) July 8, 2024

No joke, unironically, Mr. Beast would actually be the perfect president https://t.co/0x2dVBnAdk — JumpingBean (@JumpingBean427) July 6, 2024

Sigh, who am I kidding? If elections are still a thing in 2032, congratulations, President Mister. I look forward to being buried alive or something for $80 and your amusement.

