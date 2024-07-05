We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: The ‘hawk tuah’ girl saying she wouldn’t ‘hawk tuah’ Trump (gross), why a tiny green mall wizard is enchanting people online , how a Supreme Court ruling might have opened a backdoor to a TikTok ban , and debunking claims that CNN was sending secret hand gestures to President Biden during the debate.

After that, our trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt. This will be one of the last chances to win this shirt. 👀

The crossover we never wanted is super gross .

He calls the security guards “knights” and everyone loves him .

The Supreme Court issued a ruling calling into question state laws that block social media companies from making moderation decisions. But in the decision, TikTok caught a stray .

Right-wingers have found a four-second clip of CNN host Dana Bash gesturing during the debate that they think is evidence the network gave President Joe Biden a leg up. However, the gesture was directed at Trump .

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

THE ‘HAWK TUAH’ GIRL WAS RECENTLY AT THE CENTER OF AN ABSURD CONSPIRACY. WHICH FEDERAL AGENCY DID PEOPLE SAY SHE HAD TIES TO?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Woman who refuses to put shopping carts away

