Hawk Tuah girl says she wouldn’t give a Hawk Tuah to Trump

Hailey Walsh, who went viral after an on-the-street interview where she answered a question about what makes a man go crazy in bed with a suggestion to “spit on that thang” and give them that “hawk tuah,” revealed on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast that she would not give former President Donald Trump that “hawk tuah” if she had the opportunity to.

Host Brianna Lapaglia asked Welch alongside her friend from the video—who she calls Jessie—to a play a “Hawk Tuah or not” game where she answered questions about who she would Hawk Tuah, or not, given the chance.



The two women agreed that she would Hawk Tuah Morgan Wallen, Jacobi Elordi, and Josh Richards, among others.

Dave Portnoy, who the women said they didn’t know, despite Plan Bri Uncut being a Barstool Sports network podcast, got just a “hawk.”



As for Trump, Jessie quickly said “no, absolutely not,” after Lapaglia proposed him, with Welch adding “it’s a no from me,” and shaking her head.

Meidas Touch, a pro-Democratic Party organization quickly clipped the moment and shared it on X, framing it as Welch rejecting Trump politically.

BREAKING: The Hawk Tuah girl, AKA Hailey Welsh, has come out AGAINST Donald Trump in her first-ever interview:



“It’s a no from me,” she said.



“No. Absolutely not,” said her friend. pic.twitter.com/8rxdTYys3m — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 1, 2024

“BREAKING: The Hawk Tuah girl, AKA Hailey Welsh, has come out AGAINST Donald Trump in her first-ever interview,” the group posted.

That framing quickly got backlash from posters pointing out that they were talking about not giving Donald Trump some “hawk tuah,” not debating his politics.

“She said she wouldn’t give him head & that was your takeaway from this?” posted @TropicalLiberty.

Other posters proposed that Welch would no longer be popular after seeming to come out against Trump, even if she hadn’t actually done that.

“She about to no longer be popular because of that statement and I’m all for it lol Chick says 2 words in a funny way and becomes famous. It’s ridiculous and should’ve never happened,” posted @WackyW3irdo.

After the Hawk Tuah girl first went viral, some posters claimed that Welch was the puppet of a CIA plot to “purposely [fill] our culture with degeneracy to keep the population controlled, weak, and happy,” at least according to far-right content creator Matt Wallace.

But plenty of people quickly pushed back on that interpretation.

“Matt you are making it an issue. She is a young girl clearly drunk, being silly,” a commenter said on his Rumble video. “Let it be. End of story.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.