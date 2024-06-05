‘The exact reason I started ordering on their app’: Woman blasts Subway for renaming its sandwiches. Here’s why

A Subway customer says the chain is “making fools” of its customers after abandoning “cute” names for its sandwiches.

In her video, Carli (@partimevegan) slams the sandwich chain for its changes that were announced in 2023. Those changes don’t just stop at new sub names. Subway also updated some ingredients, like the pickles and honey mustard.

Subway customers in Carli’s comments section agreed they were upset by the changes. Some said they are too embarrassed to ask for the new sandwiches by their names and started ordering via the app instead of in-person.

“And to the founder and CEO of Subway eat fresh, what is cute about making fools of us that when I go in to your establishment and order a hoagie? My sandwich got changed from the Spicy Italiano, cute, [to] the Hotshot Italiano,” she says, changing the inflection of her voice to mock the name change.

“Could I get a Hotshot Italiano on whole wheat?” she mimics. “Stop, there’s nothing cute about that. You’re making fools of us.”

“Another thing, we did not ask for crinkle cut pickles. Your pickles were just fine and was your honey mustard. Your honey mustard was fine, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Why did it go from tangy to sweet? It changed the entire genetic makeup of my Hot Shot Italiano,” she says.

Customers are angry about the pickles

Viewers agree with Carli, especially when it comes to the pickles.

“BRING BACK SUBWAY PICKLES,” one person demanded.

“@Subway are you listening because the pickles are a serious issue,” another wrote, tagging Subway.

“The hotshot Italiano is the exact reason I started ordering on their app,” another said.

“This is why i moobile order i just can’t do it,” a fourth echoed.

Some viewers say they refuse to order the sandwiches by their new names.

“I still say ‘spicy italian; and they make it anyway … YOURE NOT RIPPING IT AWAY FROM ME,” one said.

“I will forever order a spicy Italian. Can’t stop won’t stop,” another said.

Subway is not afraid of change

In May of 2023, Subway announced the menu refresh. In a press release, it said that this was the “first update to its game changing Subway Series menu since its debut in July 2022.” In addition to renaming the Spicy Italiano to the Hotshot Italiano, it also renamed the Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Italian B.M.T., and Chicken & Bacon Ranch. The Hotshot Italiano consists of “spicy pepperoni, Genoa salami and provolone cheese, topped with jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and a generous drizzle of MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette® on Artisan Italian bread,” according to the site.

Food Chain Magazine also wrote about recent menu changes occurring across hundreds of stores in the U.K. and Ireland, stating the announcement of the new “series” of sandwiches was the biggest alteration that it’s undergone since 1965. AL Life wrote in January of 2024 that Subway also underwent “nationwide” menu changes, which introduced new sides like churros, pretzels, and cookies.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Subway and Carli via email for further information.

