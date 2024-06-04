‘Everyone was scamming the poor lady’: Auto shop charges Audi driver $1K for repair. It still doesn’t fix the problem

This woman kept getting ripped off by mechanics. And as it turns out, all she needed was a simple (and much cheaper) fix.

In a viral video with more than 100,000 views, a mechanic shares how another car repair shop basically scammed a woman out of $1,000.

In TikTok, Menji (@menjicar) explains that the woman’s Audi (a luxury car brand) kept overheating, and no one was able to properly fix the issue.

Menji pulls out a printed receipt from the other shop the woman went to. According to the receipt, the shop charged her $1.087.43 to not even fix the issue longterm.

When Menji takes a look under the hood of the car, it doesn’t take long for him to figure out what to do.

First off, the coolant reservoir is empty due to a leak. And the reservoir cap is broken.

The fix

All Menji has to do is replace the whole reservoir tank to address the leak and broken lid and fill it up with coolant.

For that, he says he charged her $150.99. And the receipt shows that the parts cost $120, and he only charged $30 for the actual labor.

Going to an auto repair shop as a woman is already hard enough

Women at auto shops sometimes have to deal with getting talked down to, inappropriate comments or flirting, and getting overcharged.

Getting overcharged can happen to anyone. However, due to the male-dominated nature of the car industry, and a hefty dose of sexism, it tends to be even more likely for female customers. For example, one woman went in to the auto shop for a simple oil change and ended up being quoted $455. She vowed to never again go to the mechanics without being accompanied by a man.

People in the comments section had a lot to say about Menji’s video.

“It’s not that no one could. Everyone was scamming the poor lady,” a person said.

“I love your educational videos. Honest work. Professional,” another added.

“Dang she needs to go back and get some of that $1,000 back,” a commenter wrote.

“honest work is what keeps repeat customers,”a person chimed in.

This isn’t the first time The Daily Dot has covered one of Menji’s videos. The mechanic has helped other customers who’ve been overcharged, explained why fuel grades matter, and helped a woman who’s car was seemingly being tracked by her ex.

The Daily Dot reached out to Menji for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.