‘Doodles are coming for us’: TikTok’s latest obsession is videos of Goldendoodles doing human things

Hey, ever wonder what’s going on with golden doodles? Me either. But that’s just what they want!

The designer dog, created by cross-breeding a golden retriever and a poodle, has only existed as a breed since 1989. That’s too new for any species to be trusted completely. Thankfully, humans are starting to take notice of how uncannily human these adorable pooches can be.

Recently on TikTok, users have been posting examples of their golden doodles behaving very much not like dogs and much more like people.

The phenomenon started innocently enough, with a doodle sitting on a staircase.

@lawrencesky trying to find the zipper on my goldendoodle after this ♬ original sound – Lawrence

If you just went “WHAT?!” and had your hair stand up straight, you are not alone. It’s a jarring image and raises many questions.

Naturally, others began testing the theory.

Then users started digging further, noticing other inklings of this odd phenomenon. Are Goldendoodles truly something else? Something…sinister (but still adorable)?

For instance, here are a couple of Doodles very casually standing like humans:

These doodle-like creatures are beginning to get sloppy, though.

One user took a more direct approach, just straight-up asking his Goldendoodle if she was a human in a past life. And this happened:

Yeah, cat (dog)’s out of the bag. Something’s up. The people have become as sentient as the doodles.

“Someone said golden doodles were sent by the government to spy on us and now I’m beginning to believe,” said TikTok commenter Lexi. “You can’t convince me that all goldendoodles are humans in doodle suits,” said another.

Another commenter made a great point, suggesting, “I know we’re all worried about AI taking over, but I think doodles are coming for us.”

The doodles aren’t coming for us, they’re HERE. We’ve been blinded by their hypoallergenic coats, their beady little eyes and their undying love. Well, joke’s on us. We had a good run, humanity, but we really should have seen this coming. I, for one, welcome our new doodle overlords!

