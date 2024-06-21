We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Anyway, our top stories today are about: People capturing video of an amusement park ride malfunction that left people suspended upside down, Biden supporters and detractors accusing one another of gaslighting over wandering off videos, five wild instances of landlords being evil , and a Subway customer saying a worker gave her attitude for not tipping after buying a bottle of water.

After that, the trending team shares their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Twenty-eight passengers were stuck suspended in mid-air for nearly 30 minutes after a malfunction—and people posted video of the incident .

The videos have sparked a fierce online war between outlets and right-wing influencers covering them and Biden’s team furiously attempting to debunk them.

🏘️ LANDLORD HORROR STORIES

‘SUE. NOW.’: 5 wild instances of landlords being evil

Hundreds of tenants take to TikTok daily to share their individual negative landlord experiences, and today, we’ve decided to share five of those cases .

In a world of fast food, self-checkouts, and self-pickups, some customers are asking one question: To tip or not to tip ?

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Woman who had the most ‘standoffish’ job interview ever

🕸️ Crawling the Web

🐠 While Whole Foods is notoriously expensive (and a bit bougie), this one food item is so well-priced that it’s going viral.

🥤 The food service industry can be a messy and disgusting business on the kitchen side of things—and former workers are calling out things they would never order .

🍔 Happy Meals typically come with a choice of entrée—burger or chicken nuggets—a french fry, a drink, and a toy. But did you know they have another purpose ?

🛏️ First come, first served, seems to be the golden rule when buying furniture at Goodwill. After one shopper allegedly noticed someone buying out the furniture section, they asked viewers on TikTok: Is this fair ?

🌯 Someone tested out an emergent Chipotle trend— filming yourself ordering, allegedly to get bigger portions —taking the concept to an extreme.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail .

Mesmerizing mastery in motion—watch this artist make ceramic sculpting look effortless.