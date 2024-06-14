We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: President Biden sipping on an orange drink sparked conspiracy theories , how it is apparently hot rodent boyfriend summer , a DoorDasher catching a McDonald’s worker refusing a 13-sandwich order , and a fan theory that makes the case Aladdin takes place in a dystopian future .

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is alleging that the only thing keeping Biden awake is his “ mysterious orange drink ,” which he was seen consuming in a video.

Hot rodent boyfriends are the internet’s latest obsession .

A woman posted a viral TikTok after a McDonald’s worker refused to complete a 13-sandwich DoorDash order. Here’s what we know so far about the viral video .

A recently posted fan theory about the 1992 film has people online reeling .

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Mom (allegedly) charged for school supplies her son broke

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🛏️ Bed bugs are far more common than one would like to think. That’s probably why this person’s trick for exposing bed bugs at a hotel is getting a lot of attention.

🚢 This expert says there is one cruise line you should never travel on .

🐶 A veterinary technician says Chewy is using this trick to steal your information .

🚰 Did this TikToker’s money go down the drain, or was she just being treated like any other customer? She claims that she was charged $1,200 to have her new sink hooked up to her house plumbing.

🐔 In a recent video, one person ran an experiment by weighing chicken breasts purchased from his local butcher shop, Walmart, and Perdue to identify any major differences .

🥗 A dad was able to feed his family of six with Olive Garden for $20. Here’s how .

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers .

