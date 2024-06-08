We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A viral warning about an Apple Pay scam that cost a woman nearly $1,000, 50 Cent defending Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) behavior while watching ‘Beetlejuice’ after he met her, people on Facebook falling for a fabricated image of quadruplets celebrating their 90th birthday , and the children of 2010s-era family vloggers speaking out and wanting laws changed .

After that, we’ve got an edition of “Meme History” that explores the origins of an iconic meme.

A woman tried to help two young men raise money for their community college. They ended up scamming her out of nearly $1,000 , and she was shocked by the way Apple Card handled the fraud charge.

He also noted, for some reason , that he doesn’t have an STI.

A Facebook image that alleges to show quadruplets celebrating their 90th birthday is being praised on social media despite being completely fabricated .

Some are trying to get new laws passed to protect children who are growing up online with little agency over what gets posted on their behalf.

Meme History: Elmo On Fire

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍪 A McDonald’s employee and TikToker shared their disdain for preparing “cookie totes” for customers in a viral clip. However, customers in the comments section shared their love for the menu item .

🚰 This Dollar Tree shopper claims that there’s a method one can employ to figure out what kind of water you’re buying without reading the label .

👁️ In a viral video, a woman warned against getting under eye filler and shared why she regrets it 2 years later.

☕ A barista posted a rundown of the many reasons why customers should avoid coming to his coffee shop, but the video backfired when viewers called the barista out for not doing his job.

🍦 Recently, an extreme couponer and savings expert garnered over 570,000 views on TikTok when she shared how shoppers can get three Talenti Gelato or Magnum Ice Cream products for 66 cents each .

📜 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

This is the meanest prank.