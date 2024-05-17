‘Keep this in mind when you’re buying water at convenience stores’: Dollar Tree shopper shares what the different cap colors on water bottles mean

Walking through the aisles of the grocery store, one would not believe just how many kinds of bottled water are available for purchase today.

From sparkling waters to mineral waters, spring waters, and more, if you’re a lover of bottled water, you now have more choices than ever for hydration.

However, given this variety, one might wonder if there’s an easy way to tell different kinds of bottled water apart. Now, a Dollar Tree shopper claims that there’s a method one can employ to figure out what kind of water you’re buying without reading the label.

What’s the ‘bottle cap code?’

In a video with over 1 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Lesha (@optimom_wellness) says that she discovered a way to tell what kind of water one is buying simply by looking at the bottle cap.

According to Lesha, the different colors of bottle caps indicate what kind of water is in the bottle.

“Blue cap means it was sourced by spring water. White cap means the water is processed. Black cap means the water is alkaline,” she says. “Colored cap means the water has been flavored with artificial flavoring.”

“Keep this in mind when you’re buying water from convenience stores,” she concludes.

Immediately, commenters began to cast doubts as to whether one can truly tell what kind of water is being sold from the cap alone.

“Dasani has a blue cap, so this doesn’t apply to all water,” said a user.

“Idk about that…Aquafina has some blue caps and I know for sure it’s not purely spring water,” added another.

“Poland Spring has a clear cap,” stated a third.

“My alkaline water has a white cap,” shared a further TikToker.

Is the ‘bottle cap code’ true?

While it may be true that some brands follow this code, it’s clear that this is not a standard that can be applied universally. For example, when searching for “alkaline water” on Amazon, one can find several examples of alkaline water being sold with blue or clear caps. The same can be said for spring water.

Given this, a few users claimed that they would not be following any supposed “bottle cap code.”

As one user put it, “I’ll just be reading the ingredients.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollar Tree via email and Lesha via its website comment form.

