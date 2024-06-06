Rapper 50 Cent doesn’t think the drama around Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) being caught on camera last September vaping and groping a date during a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical is that big of a deal.

“What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God !” 50 Cent wrote on X Wednesday night.

The rapper’s comments came after he met with numerous lawmakers, including Boebert, on Capitol Hill—and he indicated he escaped his meeting with Boebert unscathed.

“Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL,” he added.

Boebert, who was escorted out of the theater due to the incident, has apologized, saying that she “fell short of [her] values.” But she also recently criticized a reporter who covered the incident for revealing what she called a private moment.

50 Cent posted photos on X with five other members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and reposted two other congressmen’s photos with him, but none came close to the level of engagement the picture with Boebert received.

“Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good,” 50 Cent captioned that photo—though the entire interaction took place on Capitol Hill, not the White House.

Most of the top replies to the post took digs at Boebert and joked about the pair having relations.

“beetlejuice beetlejuice beetlejuice,” reads the top reply.

“My DAWG i know you saw that movie theatre footage,” joked someone else.

“You should take her to see Hamilton!” replied another account.

In his follow-up post, 50 Cent chided everyone for only caring about his interaction with Boebert. “Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren,” he wrote.

Boebert, for her part, said in a separate X post that it was great to meet him and shared that the pair both previously worked flipping burgers.

“I’d still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King 50 Cent, I used to do that myself!” Boebert said. “Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!”

During his surprise visit to Capitol Hill, 50 Cent met with members to discuss Black entrepreneurship in the liquor industry.

But he also took the time to weigh in on where he thinks Black men stand ahead of the 2024 election.

“I see them identifying with Trump,” 50 Cent said of former President Donald Trump. Asked why, he responded: “Because they got RICO charges.”

