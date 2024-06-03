The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: 6 viral life hacks from TikTok for you to try out, a new trend that compiles the greatest internet posts of all time, Lara Trump’s ear-splitting cover of “I Won’t Back Down,” and a debate over the viral, AI-generated ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ image that’s been sweeping Instagram.

After that, Mikael has a ‘One Dumb Conspiracy‘ column for you.

⚡ Today in internet culture

#LifeHack is an extremely popular tag on TikTok. Here are some of the best hacks you can use in your daily life .

🧠 A TRIP DOWN MEME-ORY LANE

‘The load-bearing posts of our time’: People are sharing Internet moments that are seared into their brains forever

X users recollected the best of what the Internet has to offer .

But she’s not the only political figure to dabble in the music.

The AI-generated image has been shared more than 40 million times on Instagram. But does it actually mean anything ?

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

People are being fooled by an AI image showing Trump at a barbeque

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍟 If you’ve visited a McDonald’s location in recent years, you’re probably familiar with the idea of ordering from a screen at a kiosk rather than through someone working at the store.

🚢 This expert went viral after sharing why you shouldn’t drink the water bottles on cruise lines like Carnival.

🕷️ A mother was outraged and called out her daughter’s school after they sent home a live tick they removed from her head . But there’s a reason why the school sent the tick home with her daughter.

🥑 Viewers of this viral video are split after a shopper shared a controversial hack to getting ripe avocados for $1.29.

☕ A woman went viral on TikTok after warning viewers against buying from certain Starbucks locations . In short, she said to avoid buying from Starbucks within grocery stores because there are always various issues with her orders.

💼 In a viral video, a worker returned to the office to see a “recharge room” and takes a look inside. In this case, expectation definitely doesn’t match with reality .

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

Travelers are typically advised to put their valuables in their hotel room’s safe in order to keep them, well, safe. But your jewelry, passport, and technology might not be as secure as you thought, warned one content creator.

“Never trust a hotel safe. Be careful travelers,” Umair Imtiaz (@umairimtiaz.official) captioned a recent video he uploaded to TikTok. “Summer is around the corner. Holiday season is going to start soon.”

Earlier this month, Imtiaz posted a video where he demonstrated a safe being opened by hitting 000000 on its keypad. His TikTok had amassed more than 3 million views.

“Never trust a hotel safe,” Imtiaz said.

🎶 Now Playing: “Top Of The World” by 8Ball and MJG 🎶