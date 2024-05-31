We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Why the internet is convinced that the Trump trial hinges on ‘Juror 2,’ debunking claims that the missing Malaysian Airlines flight was found on Google Maps , how sharp panels on Cybertrucks are sending owners to the ER , and why Idris and Isan Elba are TikTok’s favorite father-daughter duo .

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

P.S. — It’s Friday, so it’s time for our weekly news quiz. Answer the question below correctly and you’ll be entered to win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt. Good luck!

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in internet culture

⚖️ VIRAL POLITICS

Everyone cracked the exact same joke over Trump’s conviction

The news sparked a number of reactions online .

➤READ MORE

The claim goes viral every couple of years .

➤READ MORE

🚘 TECH

Sharp panels on Cybertrucks are sending owners to the ER

A Cybertrucker owner said they took a trip to the ER after accidentally slicing open their wrist while trying to clean off a grimy section of the new vehicle.

➤READ MORE

The ‘Luther’ superstar and his daughter are #offspringgoals .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✏️ Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH SHIPWRECK IS ANOTHER BILLIONAIRE GETTING MOCKED FOR WANTING TO VISIT?

To enter to win a shirt, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🏰 Build Your Online Empire

Ditch the juggling act and build your solo business empire from a single, powerful mobile app. Sell monthly memberships to offer exclusive content, early access, or a thriving community forum. Engage your audience directly by providing premium content like in-depth tutorials or bonus episodes. Host paid live streams for Q&As, workshops, or live performances to truly connect with your customers. And top it all off by selling your own branded merch with our Shopify integration, all within the seamless ecosystem of your KLIQ app.

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Mom who filmed herself baking and set off a firestorm

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A Bank of America customer posted a viral TikTok saying she will now be charged a monthly fee if she doesn’t have $10,000 in her checking account .

👀 This catastrophic injury lawyer got a lot of attention online after he revealed the one home product that he’d never buy .

🥁 Self-proclaimed foodie influencer Brennan Taylor has less-than-stellar reviews for Crossroads, the restaurant Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker invested in.

🥪 This woman got payback on a “rude” Subway employee in the most creative (and petty) way. Viewers of her viral video about it support her method.

🔋 While electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years, there’s still a major issue that affects all EVs on the road today: long charging times .

🍽️ Do you open up a box of dinnerware before you buy it? Maybe you should. One TikToker says that after buying a dinnerware set at Target, she came home to find she was missing the dinner plates from the set . She thinks it might have been a suspicious woman’s fault.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

👋 Before you go

Airbnb was a neat idea for a brief moment in time. But as the service grew, so did the myriad of issues people were having, both as guests and as hosts.

One of the most frequent complaints among guests seems to be the combination of exorbitant fees and high expectations of hosts —no one wants to deal with having to do all their detail-oriented cleaning at the end of vacation and get charged a hefty cleaning fee anyway.